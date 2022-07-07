Crews on scene of multi-car wreck in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department is on the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash in north Tulsa.

A box truck and several cars are involved in the wreck in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 169 between East 36th Street North and East 46th Street North.

The jaws of life are being used on at least one person to pull them from the wreck.

At least one lane remains open for southbound traffic while crews are on scene.

