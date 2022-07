James Caan was an acting giant, but outside of Brian's Song, how many folks know he had a real-life connection to football, at Michigan State?. Caan's family on Thursday announced his passing on Twitter. He was 82. No cause of death was given. Depending on your age, you might remember Caan from The Godfather Trilogy as Sonny Corleone. But on social media Thursday afternoon, many people remember him for playing late Chicago Bears running back Brian Piccolo in "Brian's Song". (Many of those mentioned it was the first movie that made them cry.) Others remember him for Stephen King's "Misery". There's also "Thief", and an early movie "Cinderella Liberty". And kids would know him from "Elf".

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO