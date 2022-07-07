The Top 14 Things To Do Around Sheboygan This Weekend

Welcome to this Sheboygan north side stunner! This beautifully maintained home is move in ready just for you. Enjoy the outdoors with a 1.5 car garage, on street parking, fenced in yard, storage shed, concrete patio, and hot tub. Inside is boasting with character including original hardwood floors, built-in storage, and leaded glass French doors. The heart of this home will surely not disappoint. This is your chance to have a gourmet kitchen! Completely custom built hickory cabinets with quarts countertops and island. Other features include built in oven and microwave, tiled floor, island with storage, drawer style dish washer, and the cherry on top.. Viking gas stove top and hood! You wont find another kitchen like this for the price. The basement has a ½ bath and the potential to be finished for extra living space. Upstairs has 3 good size bedrooms and a spacious updated bathroom. Don’t miss out on this gem of a home. Call today for a showing!

1 DAY AGO