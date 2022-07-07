The Top 14 Things To Do Around Sheboygan This Weekend
By Ben Olson
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 7/8/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 14 things happening around Sheboygan!. It’s Shakespeare In The Park at Sheboygan’s City Green with Hamlet at City Green this weekend with showtimes through this weekend. https://visitsheboygan.com/event/hamlet-at-city-green/. Grab your picnic blanket and enjoy...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s Friday night along Riverview Drive on the shoreline of Duck Creek in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Savory smells fill the air from the kitchen of River’s Bend Supper Club, a fixture since 1974. While many restaurants might be struggling after the pandemic...
Welcome to this Sheboygan north side stunner! This beautifully maintained home is move in ready just for you. Enjoy the outdoors with a 1.5 car garage, on street parking, fenced in yard, storage shed, concrete patio, and hot tub. Inside is boasting with character including original hardwood floors, built-in storage, and leaded glass French doors. The heart of this home will surely not disappoint. This is your chance to have a gourmet kitchen! Completely custom built hickory cabinets with quarts countertops and island. Other features include built in oven and microwave, tiled floor, island with storage, drawer style dish washer, and the cherry on top.. Viking gas stove top and hood! You wont find another kitchen like this for the price. The basement has a ½ bath and the potential to be finished for extra living space. Upstairs has 3 good size bedrooms and a spacious updated bathroom. Don’t miss out on this gem of a home. Call today for a showing!
The Town of Sheboygan has received a grant of $9.5 million to pay for public infrastructure in the North Town development. The grant was announced today in a news release by state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski. The town has been working to develop the 99-acre site for a mixed-use development including...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Summerfest -- of course great for music -- and popular attraction for tourist and locals -- but at the end of the day it’s a business -- and for some in the Historic Third Ward, the numbers just aren't adding up. "My numbers and my...
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Jurassic Park is no longer just a fictional theme park because “Jurassic Jim” Brisbane of Allouez has recreated it in his backyard. Located on Kalb Avenue, anyone can walk with the dinosaurs when they tour Jurassic Jim’s backyard for free. “You can’t...
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Wisconsin, you may want to consider stopping by one of the following places.
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The weather was not participating for much of northeast Wisconsin’s Fourth of July firework shows, including in Manitowoc, which had to cancel its show on July 4. The Festival Foods Fireworks Show is now set to take place on Saturday, July 9 at 9:45...
HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – If the motor’s humming and the guitar’s strumming, then it must be Wheel Wednesdays at MJ’s Supper Club. Nestled on a picturesque spot along highway MM in Hortonville, this supper club serves up a mountain of your favorites but also started a liver and onions special at the request of the uncle of head chef Isaac Solbert.
The next major step toward the transition into two-way traffic in downtown Manitowoc begins next week. Mayor Justin Nickels has announced that crews will begin installing epoxy pavement markings on the affected portions of 8th, 10th, and 11th Streets on Monday. In his announcement, Mayor Nickels explained that “The first...
Sheboygan County overall, including its Towns, Villages and Cities, will be receiving over $3 million ($3,086,898) in quarterly aid payments from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The payments, announced on Thursday by Governor Evers, are part of the 2022 General Transportation, Connecting Highway, and Expressway Policing Aids. The largest single...
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A July 3rd fireworks display in Menomonee Falls turns deadly. For the past few years, Ben and Emily Reimers have been core members of the Falls Baptist Church – arriving as students and eventually becoming teachers. "Quiet, but very loving servants of the Lord," said...
38 Special and Night Ranger at Gathering on there Green. Rotary Park, in Mequon!. Join Gathering on the Green for arena electrifiers 38 Special and Night Ranger join forces for a night of southern rock, metal-infused jams, and lung-busting power ballads on July 9th at 8:00 pm in Rotary Park, Mequon, WI.
KIEL, Wis. — Kerry Henning starts work while most of Wisconsin is still sleeping. His day starts at 3:30 a.m. at Henning’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kiel, Wis. “We have a great time every day,” Henning said. The third generation cheesemaker has been at it for 40 plus...
Over the last two days, we have been reporting on a movie that was shot partially in Manitowoc called Through Eyes of Grace. The film is based on the book of the same name, which was written by Sheboygan resident Dave Payton, and one of the actors, Kurt Krauss got his start in Manitowoc.
BROOKFIELD — A luxurious 13,000-square-foot home in Brookfield’s Berkshire Hills is for sale. The home has a movie screening room, golf simulator, pool, and a private guest suite accessible by elevator. The custom home, built by Regency Builders, is going for $6 million with other eye-popping amenities. Jonathan...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An estimated $8.6 million road reconstruction project, stretching between North Avenue and Keefe is underway in the Riverwest neighborhood. However, the project has some resident and businesses scratching their heads, asking a simple question: Where are the construction workers?. The project started just before March 2022.
MILWAUKEE — It stands as a testament to the commitment, faith, and fortitude of days gone by. The Basilica stands in place of a church built by Polish immigrants and lost in a fire in 1889. The story goes something like this... Father Wilhelm Grutza, the pastor, vowed to...
Bay Beach Amusement Park, a premier destination for summer family fun in the Greater Green Bay area, is looking for Ride Operators who are 18 year of age or older. The pay is good and they are offering a Sign-On Bonus, End of Year Bonus, Premium Shift Bonus, Refer a Friend Bonus, Staff gatherings and dinners, and Raffles throughout the summer.
St. Joseph members track down descendants of those buried there to take ownership of ancient rural Grafton graveyard that had been abandoned. ST. JOSEPH PARISH in Grafton recently became the owner of the long abandoned St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in the Town of Grafton. The cemetery on Pleasant Valley Road has a new life as exemplified by a new sign created as an Eagle Scout project. Photo by Sam Arendt.
