ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

The Top 14 Things To Do Around Sheboygan This Weekend

By Ben Olson
wxerfm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weekend Whassup for Friday, 7/8/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 14 things happening around Sheboygan!. It’s Shakespeare In The Park at Sheboygan’s City Green with Hamlet at City Green this weekend with showtimes through this weekend. https://visitsheboygan.com/event/hamlet-at-city-green/. Grab your picnic blanket and enjoy...

wxerfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
wiproud.com

The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s Friday night along Riverview Drive on the shoreline of Duck Creek in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Savory smells fill the air from the kitchen of River’s Bend Supper Club, a fixture since 1974. While many restaurants might be struggling after the pandemic...
GREEN BAY, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

2524 N 10th Street Sheboygan WI

Welcome to this Sheboygan north side stunner! This beautifully maintained home is move in ready just for you. Enjoy the outdoors with a 1.5 car garage, on street parking, fenced in yard, storage shed, concrete patio, and hot tub. Inside is boasting with character including original hardwood floors, built-in storage, and leaded glass French doors. The heart of this home will surely not disappoint. This is your chance to have a gourmet kitchen! Completely custom built hickory cabinets with quarts countertops and island. Other features include built in oven and microwave, tiled floor, island with storage, drawer style dish washer, and the cherry on top.. Viking gas stove top and hood! You wont find another kitchen like this for the price. The basement has a ½ bath and the potential to be finished for extra living space. Upstairs has 3 good size bedrooms and a spacious updated bathroom. Don’t miss out on this gem of a home. Call today for a showing!
seehafernews.com

Town of Sheboygan Receives Grant for North Town Development

The Town of Sheboygan has received a grant of $9.5 million to pay for public infrastructure in the North Town development. The grant was announced today in a news release by state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski. The town has been working to develop the 99-acre site for a mixed-use development including...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kohler, WI
Lifestyle
Sheboygan, WI
Government
City
Plymouth, WI
Sheboygan, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Plymouth, WI
Government
City
Kohler, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Sheboygan, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Allouez man recreates Jurassic Park in his backyard

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Jurassic Park is no longer just a fictional theme park because “Jurassic Jim” Brisbane of Allouez has recreated it in his backyard. Located on Kalb Avenue, anyone can walk with the dinosaurs when they tour Jurassic Jim’s backyard for free. “You can’t...
ALLOUEZ, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc sets date for rescheduled fireworks show

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The weather was not participating for much of northeast Wisconsin’s Fourth of July firework shows, including in Manitowoc, which had to cancel its show on July 4. The Festival Foods Fireworks Show is now set to take place on Saturday, July 9 at 9:45...
MANITOWOC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Things To Do#Local Life#What To Do#Shakespeare In The Park#Travel Info#Food Truck#All Summer Long#Summer Music#Point#Woodlake Market#The Plymouth Arts Center#Sheboygan S King Park#Beyond Children S Museum
UPMATTERS

The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs travels to MJ’s in Hortonville

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – If the motor’s humming and the guitar’s strumming, then it must be Wheel Wednesdays at MJ’s Supper Club. Nestled on a picturesque spot along highway MM in Hortonville, this supper club serves up a mountain of your favorites but also started a liver and onions special at the request of the uncle of head chef Isaac Solbert.
HORTONVILLE, WI
wxerfm.com

Over $3M In Highway Aids Coming to Sheboygan County

Sheboygan County overall, including its Towns, Villages and Cities, will be receiving over $3 million ($3,086,898) in quarterly aid payments from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The payments, announced on Thursday by Governor Evers, are part of the 2022 General Transportation, Connecting Highway, and Expressway Policing Aids. The largest single...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Siblings struck during fireworks show in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A July 3rd fireworks display in Menomonee Falls turns deadly. For the past few years, Ben and Emily Reimers have been core members of the Falls Baptist Church – arriving as students and eventually becoming teachers. "Quiet, but very loving servants of the Lord," said...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Greater Milwaukee Today

38 Special and Night Ranger In Concert!

38 Special and Night Ranger at Gathering on there Green. Rotary Park, in Mequon!. Join Gathering on the Green for arena electrifiers 38 Special and Night Ranger join forces for a night of southern rock, metal-infused jams, and lung-busting power ballads on July 9th at 8:00 pm in Rotary Park, Mequon, WI.
MEQUON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

A look at how a Master Cheesemaker makes cheese curds

KIEL, Wis. — Kerry Henning starts work while most of Wisconsin is still sleeping. His day starts at 3:30 a.m. at Henning’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kiel, Wis. “We have a great time every day,” Henning said. The third generation cheesemaker has been at it for 40 plus...
KIEL, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

$6 million home in Brookfield for sale

BROOKFIELD — A luxurious 13,000-square-foot home in Brookfield’s Berkshire Hills is for sale. The home has a movie screening room, golf simulator, pool, and a private guest suite accessible by elevator. The custom home, built by Regency Builders, is going for $6 million with other eye-popping amenities. Jonathan...
BROOKFIELD, WI
CBS 58

Construction woes in Riverwest; Residents curious, where are the workers?

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An estimated $8.6 million road reconstruction project, stretching between North Avenue and Keefe is underway in the Riverwest neighborhood. However, the project has some resident and businesses scratching their heads, asking a simple question: Where are the construction workers?. The project started just before March 2022.
MILWAUKEE, WI
gbnewsnetwork.com

Bay Beach Amusement Park in Green Bay is Hiring & Offering Incentives

Bay Beach Amusement Park, a premier destination for summer family fun in the Greater Green Bay area, is looking for Ride Operators who are 18 year of age or older. The pay is good and they are offering a Sign-On Bonus, End of Year Bonus, Premium Shift Bonus, Refer a Friend Bonus, Staff gatherings and dinners, and Raffles throughout the summer.
GREEN BAY, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Parish unravels cemetery mystery

St. Joseph members track down descendants of those buried there to take ownership of ancient rural Grafton graveyard that had been abandoned. ST. JOSEPH PARISH in Grafton recently became the owner of the long abandoned St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in the Town of Grafton. The cemetery on Pleasant Valley Road has a new life as exemplified by a new sign created as an Eagle Scout project. Photo by Sam Arendt.
GRAFTON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy