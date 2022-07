LINCOLNTON - Did the pirate Jean Laffite once reside in Lincolnton? The history of this infamous pirate is not well known. After extensive research, two Lincoln County writers, Ashley Oliphant and Beth Yarbrough, conducted extensive research and released the now wildly popular, “Jean Laffite Revealed: Unraveling One of America’s Longest Running Mysteries.” To be released nationally on March 15, this book provides answers to questions that have lingered in Lincolnton since 1875.

