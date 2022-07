SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a man for the alleged attempted murder of his mother. Just after 6:30p.m. Wednesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received information that a 63-year-old woman had arrived at a local hospital with serious injuries to her face, head, and hands, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.

SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO