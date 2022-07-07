ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

How Manchester United Made Such A Mess Out Of Signing Cristiano Ronaldo

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aTw3l_0gXUwXN300

United's move for Ronaldo in August 2022 was not premeditated.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Timing counts for a lot in sports and the timings involved with Cristiano Ronaldo's second spell at Manchester United have been disastrous.

United signed Ronaldo last summer when they did not need another striker.

Twelve months on, Ronaldo, 37, wants to leave Old Trafford at a point when United are worrying short on striking options.

United's move for Ronaldo in August 2022 was not premeditated. It was a reaction to him being seriously linked with a move to rivals Manchester City.

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford got Manchester United fans very excited but it has not worked out as well as had been hoped

IMAGO/PA Images/Martin Rickett

City were looking for a no.9 and - after admitting defeat in their bid to prise Harry Kane away from Tottenham - turned their attention to Ronaldo, who had decided he wanted to leave Juventus.

Ronaldo was an Old Trafford legend (he still is) - after scoring 118 goals in six trophy-laden seasons before departing to join Real Madrid in 2009 - and United could not face the prospect of him joining City.

So United made their move and proceeded to build their team around an aging icon, despite already having four frontmen in Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Ronaldo was objectively better than those four strikers, hence why he went on to become United's top scorer with 24 goals in 38 games last season.

But Ronaldo did not fit into United's desired style of play. Yes, he scored goals. But he did not press or track back.

So while United had a legendary goal-getter to get on the end of their attacking moves, they effectively played with just 10 players when they did not have the ball.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06IuEV_0gXUwXN300
Ronaldo was United's top scorer last season but in an unbalanced team that finished 35 points short of rivals Manchester City

IMAGO/Sportimage/Darren Staples

But as much as Ronaldo may not fit into United desired system, they have come to rely upon him because their other striking options, for one reason or another, have stopped providing.

Cavani, who left United last month, saw his playing time limited by Ronaldo's arrival and only scored two goals in his final season at the club - 15 fewer than he netted in 2020/21.

Rashford, after scoring 20+ goals in two consecutive seasons prior to Ronaldo's return, scored just five times in 32 games last term and really seems to have lost his mojo.

Martial also had a 2021/22 season to forget, scoring just once in 11 games for United before being loaned out to Sevilla, where he netted one goal in 12 matches.

Meanwhile, Greenwood has been suspended since February after being arrested on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, making threats to kill and assault .

So United are now in a position where they are reliant on Ronaldo for goals. But he has informed United that he wishes to leave after last season was the club's worst in Premier League history.

Ultimately, Ronaldo's exit will benefit United in the long term. After all, they cannot build their team around him forever.

But it may hurt to begin with by leaving new manager Erik ten Hag with a blunt attack.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo should choose his next move very carefully.

SEE ALSO: Where Might Cristiano Ronaldo Go?

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Mason Greenwood
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Anthony Martial
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Manchester City#Old Trafford#Juventus#Real Madrid
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Leeds Manager Jesse Marsch 'Understands' Chelsea Target Raphinha's Desire To Depart

As the transfer saga surrounding Raphinha rumbles on, Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch appears resigned to losing the winger this summer. Raphinha is a player in demand this summer, having been heavily pursued by the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea, and Arsenal. Marsch touched on his future today, leaving the door open for an exit this summer should his club's terms be met.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
BBC

Ronaldo to miss pre-season tour - is he the solution or the problem?

There are two schools of thought around Cristiano Ronaldo's presence at Manchester United. The first is that he was one of only two players - goalkeeper David de Gea was the other - to emerge from the last miserable season with no damage to their reputations. He scored 24 goals, including two hat-tricks, and, without him, United would have been in an even sorrier state than the one they ended up in.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Chiellini, Bale look on as LAFC edges LA Galaxy 3-2 in derby

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Although Giorgio Chiellini and Gareth Bale weren't quite ready to play in Los Angeles FC's rivalry derby, both stars got an up-close look at the passion and potential in their new club. José Cifuentes scored two goals and Cristian Arango got the eventual winner late...
LOS ANGELES, CA
United Transfer Room

Report: Manchester United Signing Target Frenkie De Jong Was Not Mentioned On Meeting Between Laporta And Chelsea Owner

According to recent claims, Manchester United signing target Frenkie De Jong was not mentioned during Thursday's meeting between Barcelona President Laporta and Chelsea owner Todd Boehly. During this week the Dutch Midfielder has been linked to Chelsea following claims that Boehly was interested in signing the number 21 for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Official: Promising U-23 defender renews Juventus contract until 2026

Despite being fully-focused on enhancing the first team, Juventus aren’t neglecting their youth squads at all. In addition to finalizing deals for Angel Di Maria and Paul Pogba, the Bianconeri have also put Koni De Winter’s signature on a new deal. The youngster initially signed for the Italian...
SOCCER
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
961
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy