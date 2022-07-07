ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ban on JUUL Suspended by the FDA During Appeal Process

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that it has suspended its ban on JUUL‘s e-cigarettes while the company appeals. The company stated in court filings that the FDA did not evaluate its entire application and decided to ban...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

The FDA's War on Juul Will Kill People

There's something terrifying about a government so powerful that it can shut down your business overnight without even bothering to offer substantive arguments. Yet that's what U.S. Food and Drug Administration bureaucrats just did to the e-cigarette company Juul. While Juul got a stay of execution from a court, the company is one of the many victims of the FDA's counterproductive war on nicotine. Most of the other victims will be cigarette smokers.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Juul e-cigs are already back on shelves

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Less than two weeks after it announced Juul e-cigarettes must be removed from the U.S. market, the Food and Drug Administration has lifted its ban on the products, allowing them to return to store shelves.
ECONOMY
The Week

The debate over banning Juul

One of the country's biggest e-cigarette sellers could go up in smoke if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has its way. Last Thursday, the FDA began sending letters to retailers, ordering them to pull all Juul products off their shelves. The next day, a federal appeals court paused the FDA order, allowing Juul to keep selling its products while the court hears arguments from the two parties.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture

Chocolate Bar Recall Issued

Canadian consumers are being warned against eating a popular chocolate bar due to an undeclared allergen. On June 23, Crave Stevia brand's All Natural Dark Chocolate was recalled and began to be pulled from store shelves. The recall was issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency after it was determined the chocolate bars may contain milk, which was not declared on the label of the product.
FOOD & DRINKS
CNET

Stimulus Checks: Find Out if Your State Is Issuing a Tax Rebate

With inflation showing no sign of slowing down and with growing concern about a possible recession, more than a dozen states are helping residents with tax refunds. Up to 23 million Californians, for example, can expect a one-time inflation relief check starting in October. The "middle-class tax refund," as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called it, will put up to $1,050 in the hands of eligible families.
INCOME TAX
Popculture

Recalls: These Grocery Store Items Are Being Pulled From Shelves

It's been a hectic year for recalls so far with food, medicine and consumer goods getting called back to their manufacturers. From urgent warnings to long-standing ones, this information can be hard to come by if you're not looking for it. Here's a rundown of some of the biggest recalls out there right now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BGR.com

FDA issues urgent baby formula warning: This unapproved formula can harm your child

The massive Abbott recall that led to a massive baby formula crisis isn’t the only baby health warning parents should be aware of. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just issued a health warning for a homemade baby formula that you can liken to a product recall. That’s because the manufacturer produced the baby formula without adhering to the FDA’s regulations and without any inspections. As a result, the firm making the product has promised to stop manufacturing and selling the product.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
foodsafetynews.com

Yogurt recall initiated; product may contain pieces of glass

Eat Real Food LLC is recalling several flavors of yogurt because of may contain pieces of glass. No product photos were included with the company’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration. Consumers can use the following information to identify the recalled yogurt. It was distributed nationwide.
FOOD SAFETY
American Council on Science and Health

Vaping Prohibition: FDA Bans JUUL E-Cigarettes

Let's say you wanted to keep as many people smoking as possible. How would you do it? Your best move would be to restrict consumer access to the most popular and effective smoking cessation tool we know of. You could fund low-grade research attacking the product and deny you did so; you could enforce pointless regulations that effectively ban the most popular versions of the product while exempting combustible cigarettes from the same oversight.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

FDA Temporarily Suspends Banning Order On Juul's E-Cigarettes

The FDA temporarily suspended its ban on sales of the popular e-cigarette maker Juul, backed by Altria Group Inc MO, which owns a 35% stake in the company. “On July 5, 2022, FDA administratively stayed the marketing denial order,” the agency’s tobacco division wrote in a tweet. “The agency has determined that there are scientific issues unique to the JUUL application that warrant additional review.”
HEALTH
CBS News

Salmonella found in a third of ground chicken, Consumer Reports says

The nation is making little to no headway in preventing bacteria-laden chicken from landing in U.S. grocery stores and sickening thousands of Americans annually, with Consumer Reports finding in a recent test that one-third of ground chicken samples contained salmonella. Nearly 1.4 million Americans are infected with salmonella each year,...
FOOD SAFETY
deseret.com

Daily Harvest issues mass recall after disturbing customer complaints

Daily Harvest, the home delivery meal kit and meal planning service for vegan foods, has issued a voluntary recall on its “French Lentil + Leek Crumbles” after several consumers reported serious gastrointestinal symptoms, according to USA Today. The company first issued the recall notice on Sunday, June 19, claiming that it had immediately taken action to keep customers safe.
FOOD SAFETY
knowtechie.com

Juul continues to sell its products despite the FDA’s investigation

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday evening it had stayed Juul’s marketing denial. The agency determined that there are “scientific issues unique to the Juul application that warrant additional review.”. In short, the complete Juul ban is under investigation, but only by a technicality. But...
ECONOMY
foodsafetynews.com

Bakery products recalled in Canada over plastic in products

Enjoy Life Natural Brands, LLC is recalling Enjoy Life brand bakery products from the marketplace because of the possible presence of pieces of plastic. The recalled products have been sold nationally in Canada and online. This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. Recalled products:. BrandProductSizeUPCCodes. Enjoy LifeSoft...
FOOD SAFETY
The Associated Press

Juul, FDA suspend court case while e-cigarette ban on hold

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration and Juul agreed Wednesday to put their court fight on hold while the government conducts more review of the company’s electronic cigarettes. The agreement comes one day after the FDA placed a hold on its initial order banning Juul’s products from the market, saying that Juul’s application warranted “additional review.” Juul can continue selling its e-cigarettes in the meantime, according to the federal court filing. “With this administrative stay from the FDA now in place, we continue to offer our products to adult smokers while we pursue the agency’s internal review process,” a company spokesman said in a statement.
LAW
Stateline

Federal Regulators Ban Juul, Leapfrogging States’ Efforts

The federal Food and Drug Administration on Thursday banned the popular Juul electronic cigarette, leapfrogging regulators from several states who previously had tried to crack down on the vaping products, arguing they entice young people to ingest addictive nicotine. The FDA said in a news release that it had issued...
U.S. POLITICS
Popculture

Cookies Sold at Target Recalled Due to Undeclared Allergens

A popular cookie sold at Target stores nationwide has just been recalled after the cookies were found to pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers. J&M Foods has recalled hundreds of bags of Lavender Shortbread Cookies after a packaging mixup resulted in the product actually being the incorrect cookie, meaning the cookies have undeclared allergens and pose a health risk to those with soy and egg allergies.
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy