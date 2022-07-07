Ban on JUUL Suspended by the FDA During Appeal Process

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration and Juul agreed Wednesday to put their court fight on hold while the government conducts more review of the company’s electronic cigarettes. The agreement comes one day after the FDA placed a hold on its initial order banning Juul’s products from the market, saying that Juul’s application warranted “additional review.” Juul can continue selling its e-cigarettes in the meantime, according to the federal court filing. “With this administrative stay from the FDA now in place, we continue to offer our products to adult smokers while we pursue the agency’s internal review process,” a company spokesman said in a statement.
