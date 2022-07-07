Ban on JUUL Suspended by the FDA During Appeal Process

Let's say you wanted to keep as many people smoking as possible. How would you do it? Your best move would be to restrict consumer access to the most popular and effective smoking cessation tool we know of. You could fund low-grade research attacking the product and deny you did so; you could enforce pointless regulations that effectively ban the most popular versions of the product while exempting combustible cigarettes from the same oversight.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 16 DAYS AGO