After Shooting in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen Neighborhood, Boy in Critical Condition

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Just days after a 14-year-old boy was shot in the head in St. Paul, his family spoke outside of the hospital on Saturday, demanding answers as he continues to recover inside. They were surrounded by dozens of supporters who gathered in prayer outside of Regions Hospital,...
A St. Paul man has been charged with murder for the killing of a man he says was the unintended target. Court documents say Payton Lee Wood, 22, faces second-degree murder charges for the fatal shooting of 59-year-old Jeffrey Foss on July 1 in the Frogtown neighborhood. A criminal complaint...
Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - The father of a baby who died 12 years ago in the Twin Cities has been charged with the infant's death. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Benjamin Russell of Anoka was charged Friday with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of his three-month-old daughter in January 2009. A news release says Coon Rapids Police responded to a 911 report that an infant was not breathing and the child was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. At the time, her death was blamed on positional asphyxiation.
A Duluth woman has pleaded guilty to her role in the killing and dismemberment of a St. Paul man whose body was found in Lake Superior. Tommi Hintz, 32, pleaded guilty last Tuesday to a charge of accomplice after the fact to felony murder. As part of the plea deal, the petition says a charge of interference with a dead body or scene of death – concealing a body, aiding and abetting was dismissed.
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A 15-year-old boy was among the four people hospitalized Wednesday following a shooting in St. Cloud. The St. Cloud Police Department says the shooting happened around 5:47 p.m. in the alley near the intersection of 6th Avenue and 11th Street South, in a residential neighborhood close to the St. Cloud State University campus. According to investigators, multiple people were involved in an argument before shots rang out. The victims were described as three men between the ages of 19 and 21, and one 15-year-old boy. All are in serious but stable condition.Brianca Carter, who lives in the neighborhood, said that she knows the youngest victim. "That's a family friend of mine," she said, adding that this summer has seen an increase in crime in the area. No arrests have been made in the shooting, but police say there is no threat to the public. The shooting is under investigation.
Authorities on Friday said a Readington couple found dead in a house fire were fatally shot in an apparent murder-suicide. Kathryn Shern, 70, and her husband, Charles Shern, 71, both died from gunshot wounds, according to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office, which released few other details about the investigation.
(Brooklyn Center, MN) -- Brooklyn Center police say at least 100 rounds were fired in an early morning gunfight. Officers responded to the scene just after 1:00 a-m. Several 9-1-1 callers said two groups of people were shooting at each other in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Investigators recovered 75 spent bullet casings in the parking lot and 25 more at another shooting scene. Police say they have received no reports of any injuries.
Four felonies have been filed against a St. Paul man accused of shooting a pistol at his longtime girlfriend and who was apprehended on Thursday morning after a confrontation with police. According to a criminal complaint submitted in Ramsey County District Court, Tyrone Christopher Jones, 51, had been using crack...
MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Paul man is facing charges related to drug trafficking and firearms violations. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Christopher Stengle was charged Friday with one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, one count of carrying a firearm in relation to drug trafficking, and two counts of possessing a firearm as a felon.
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A worker trimming trees from a bucket truck in the Twin Cities was severely injured Wednesday when a semi truck collided with the elbow of his work vehicle. Bloomington officials say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Old Shakopee Road, near the Highway 169 intersection in the south Minneapolis suburb. Investigators say the bucket truck was parked on the sidewalk and the semi's trailer struck the the truck's working arm. The worker, a 33-year-old Minneapolis man, was seriously injured. Emergency crews brought him to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. The semi's driver, a 59-year-old Belle Plaine man, was unharmed. Investigators say he showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with officers. The crash remains under investigation.
Even if witnesses to a shooting choose not to speak with police, a gun or any other piece of evidence left behind can help piece together the events. According to an announcement made on Thursday by William McCrary, special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ St. Paul field division, the temporary addition of a National Integrated Ballistic Information Network mobile van in the Twin Cities will enable cartridge casings to be tested more quickly, potentially tying crime scenes and suspects.
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced on Thursday that the Minnesota State Patrol is significantly increasing its presence around the Twin Cities in the coming weeks.This comes in response to a recent increase in criminal activity and street racing over the weekend, DPS said. The holiday weekend was filled with chaos as people shot fireworks at buildings and people downtown and seven people were injured in a shooting at Boom Island Park.On Friday and Saturday, the state patrol will assign 20 additional troopers and aviation resources to designated areas of the Twin Cities, primarily Minneapolis....
Police in Minnesota have revealed grim new details about the July 1 deaths of three children at the hands of their mother. Molly Cheng smothered and drowned two of her children, then drowned the third child before ending her own life by drowning herself, police said. Cheng, 23, killed her...
MINNEAPOLIS -- Kashawn Wertman and Nautica Argue went on their crime spree over a 10-day period in January. Police arrested the 18 and 19-year-old after a chase involving a stolen vehicle.In a Hennepin County virtual sentencing, Wertman and Argue listened to victim impact statements. They talked about how the carjackings robbed them of their sense of safety.The two are responsible for carjackings and attempted carjackings throughout the metro including Minneapolis, Edina, St. Louis Park, Lakeville and several others. Both Wertman and Argue pleaded guilty to several of the charges. During Wednesday's sentencing, Wertman's attorney told the judge the defendant did not grow...
ST PAUL, Minn. — Leaders in the Hmong community have spent the last few days trying to find ways to heal, while offering assistance to those in need in the wake of such a heartbreaking tragedy. Something they haven't had to do in quite sometime. It's been more than...
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — An 18-year-old man died early Monday after a firework exploded in his face in a Minneapolis suburb. The Minneapolis Star Tribune says the incident was the first publicly reported death in Minnesota from fireworks this year. Police in Brooklyn Park responded to the scene...
Authorities have provided a timeline of the deaths of a family-of-five in the Twin Cities on Friday and Saturday. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday said that the suicide of Yee Lee, 27, of Maplewood, on Friday sparked a chain of events that led to his wife Molly Cheng, 23, killing their three young children and herself in Vadnais Lake on Saturday.
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Police say a woman stabbed two people during a fight in St. Cloud early Sunday morning.The city's police department responded to a fight in a parking lot at Fifth Avenue and First Street South around 1:45 a.m.A 44-year-old woman allegedly stabbed a 35-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman, then fled the scene. Police are searching for her.The 35-year-old was seriously injured, but is expected to survive. The 19-year-old suffered minor injuries. Both were cited for disorderly conduct.A 27-year-old woman who was involved in the fight also received a citation.
