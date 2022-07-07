1 Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash; All Lanes On Highway 169 Reopened

Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer did not fulfill his usual responsibilities as a FOX broadcaster last weekend due to a personal matter, and now we know why he was absent. Bowyer struck and killed a pedestrian while driving in Missouri earlier this month. According to a Lake Ozark Police Department accident report that was obtained by Brian Dulle of FOX 4, Bowyer was driving in a 2019 Nissan Rogue at around 9 p.m. on June 5 when he hit a woman who was walking along an on ramp. The victim, 47-year-old Mary Jane Simmons, was pronounced dead at the scene after medical personnel tried to revive her.

LAKE OZARK, MO ・ 22 DAYS AGO