Accidents

1 Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash; All Lanes On Highway 169 Reopened

By News On 6
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmergency crews are on the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash southbound along Highway 169...

www.newson6.com

Larry Brown Sports

Clint Bowyer struck and killed woman in car crash

Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer did not fulfill his usual responsibilities as a FOX broadcaster last weekend due to a personal matter, and now we know why he was absent. Bowyer struck and killed a pedestrian while driving in Missouri earlier this month. According to a Lake Ozark Police Department accident report that was obtained by Brian Dulle of FOX 4, Bowyer was driving in a 2019 Nissan Rogue at around 9 p.m. on June 5 when he hit a woman who was walking along an on ramp. The victim, 47-year-old Mary Jane Simmons, was pronounced dead at the scene after medical personnel tried to revive her.
LAKE OZARK, MO

