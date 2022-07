It’s been a mega few weeks for streaming services. In the past month alone, we’ve been treated to new seasons of Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy, The Boys and Peaky Blinders (if you’re in the US, at least), shows that returned in tandem with the arrival of several new headline-grabbing series, like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ms. Marvel on Disney Plus.

TV SHOWS ・ 2 DAYS AGO