The orchestra’s CEO announced the decision to scrap the Tchaik spectacular in the NY Times:. “Given the way Russia is behaving right now and the propaganda that is out there, to go and play music that celebrates their victory I just think would be upsetting for a lot of people,” said André Gremillet, the president and chief executive of the orchestra. “Everyone would hear that reference, complete with the cannons, to the current war involving Russia. It would be insensitive to people in general, and certainly to the Ukrainian population in particular.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO