The instrumental masterclass follows the Japanese guitar phenom's Awakening EP, which arrived last month. Through a series of YouTube videos, Ichika Nito has been able to cement his reputation as one of the most technically proficient and imaginative guitarists on the circuit. Whether he is playing one-string solos or presenting math-rock reinventions of Smoke on the Water, he is always pushing the boundaries of the instrument.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO