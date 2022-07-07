ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorton, VA

Fireworks rescheduled at Workhouse in Lorton

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Workhouse Arts Center fireworks rained out on July 2 have been rescheduled for July 10. Mark G. Meadows is unable to perform this weekend due to a previous engagement, but award-winning blues musician Bobby BlackHat will take the stage. There is no charge for...

Inside Nova

Brandy Station holds Firemen’s Fair in August

The Brandy Station Vol. Fire Dept. Firemen’s Fair will return this year from Aug. 10-13. This is a fundraiser for the all-volunteer fire department that provides fire and EMS first responder service to the community, but it also serves as a way of giving something back to the community.
BRANDY STATION, VA
WJLA

City of Alexandria birthday celebration postponed due to weather

Alexandria, VA (7News) — You'll have to wait a little longer to see the fireworks for the City of Alexandria's birthday celebration. On Saturday, Diane Ruggiero, the Deputy Director of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Activities for the City of Alexandria announced on 7News that the birthday and fireworks event was postponed until Sunday, July 10.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Fourth of July car show in Culpeper benefits local addiction recovery center

The annual freedom car and bike show held in downtown Culpeper returned this Fourth of July to benefit a local addiction recovery center. The car show has been going on for more than 20 years and it is the second time the Christ-Centered Addiction Restoration Services (CARS) hosted this event. Their first show was held in Culpeper last year on July 4th, but this year, organizers received the approval from Culpeper Renaissance Inc. to hold it a second time.
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

Manassas Park makeover taking shape

Manassas Park’s city government will have fresh digs starting next week with the opening of a new city hall building that will ultimately feature a city library, a coffee shop and restaurant space. Built through a public-private partnership, the $46 million city hall is the first component of a...
MANASSAS PARK, VA
Local
Virginia Society
City
Lorton, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Inside Nova

Fairfax officials set dates for 4-H Fair at Frying Pan Park

“Better than ever” is how officials describe the upcoming 2022 Fairfax County 4-H Fair and Carnival, which will run Aug. 4-7 at Frying Pan Park in the Herndon area. “You and your friends and family can enjoy carnival rides, games and food trucks on the farm, learn about the Fairfax County 4-H youth-development program and more,” officials said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
blueridgeleader.com

It’s Loudoun County Fair time

It’s that time of year – the Loudoun County Fair is from July 26 to July 30. The fair will take place at the fairgrounds located at 17558 Dry Mill Road, Leesburg 20175. On July 26 don’t miss the rabbit hopping competition and dairy goat show and showmanship, to name a few. Stoney Roberts Demolition Derby starts at 7 p.m. in the outdoor arena. Each day, Scales, Tails, and Teeth presents the Gator Boys Road Shows – where the audience will see Jimmy Riffle and his crew display alligator wrestling and more. Agricadabra runs from July 26 to July 30 and the show mixes farm fun and magic. The Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo runs continuously through the duration of the fair.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Washingtonian.com

7 Summer Day Trips That Are an Easy Drive From DC

Travel is at the top of many summer bucket lists, and in the Washington region, you don’t have to go far to find something new to do or learn. We asked local experts and hobbyists to share favorite spots for exploring their passion within a three-hour drive of the city. From birding to biking to breweries, here are seven fun day trips.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

2 New Amtrak Round Trips Start Monday Between Virginia and DC

New round-trip Amtrak routes will start Monday between Washington, D.C. and two Virginia cities: Norfolk and Roanoke. The additions will bring the number of state-funded round trips from the nation's capital to eight, The Washington Post reported Saturday. “We’re adding more options for people at the right time,” said Michael...
WASHINGTON, DC
arlingtonmagazine.com

Chill Out at These Ice Cream Shops

Let’s face it—it’s hot out. A simple way to take the edge off is with a scoop (or heck, three) from any of the well-stocked ice cream shops around town. Give these ones a spin next time you need a cool-down:. Ice Cream Jubilee. Founded by Victoria...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
travelexperta.com

Top 5 Best Places to Visit in Alexandria Virginia

Alexandria is a city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. In the year 2010, the population of the place was 139,488. And in the year 2020, the population increased to 160,200. The estimated population of this city has increased to 1% annually since 2010 on an average scale. It is located along the western bank of the Potomac River. This city is about 7 miles or 11 km south of downtown Washington, D.C. As with the rest of Northern Virginia and Central Maryland, the modern city of Alexandria is influenced by the U.S. capital. Five of the most amazing places to visit in Alexandria, Virginia to get inspired for your next trip. Look at Places to Visit in Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Baseball and softball news and briefs

MAGIC SOFTBALL CAMPS: The 12-under McLean Magic girls softball team is holding tryouts at McLean High School on Tuesday. July 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. Register at www.mcleanmagic.org/tryouts. VIENNA BABE RUTH HOSTING STATE TOURNEY: The Greater Vienna Babe Ruth League is hosting the state Babe Ruth tournament at Waters...
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

For sale: Famed Upperville estate visited by George Washington

Upperville's storied Llangollen estate and horse farm is on the market with an asking price of $27.5 million. Built in 1795, the property in western Loudoun County has hosted the Marquis de Lafayette, George Washington and actress Elizabeth Taylor, among other glitterati. Retired Morgan Stanley executive Donald Brennan and his wife Patricia currently own Llangollen and its 1,100 acres.
UPPERVILLE, VA
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
alxnow.com

Arlington and Alexandria residents asked to be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly

Residents in Arlington and Alexandria can now report suspected sightings of the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect spreading around the region. Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia has launched an online survey for people to report suspected cases of the spotted lanternfly. The organization is a volunteer group working to promote “environmentally sound gardening practices,” in partnership with Virginia Cooperative Extension, according to its website.
Washingtonian.com

Where to Pick Your Own Peaches in Maryland and Virginia

Peach-picking season is upon us—it typically runs from July to September— and we’ve gathered all the area places where you can spend a day harvesting the fuzzy fruit. Weather and picking patterns can impact whether an orchard is open for pick-your-own days, so make sure you check a farm’s website for the most up-to-date information.
MARYLAND STATE
Inside Nova

RRCS awards scholarships

In its inaugural year, Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services (RRCS) awarded scholarships to three college students studying within the human services field for the 2022-23 academic year on June 28. Alexandra Blevins Wright was awarded $15,000 for her second year of graduate studies of social work at George Mason University. Wright...
RAPIDAN, VA
WTOP

Va. residents encouraged to report sightings of invasive lanternflies

Arlington County and Alexandria, Virginia, residents are being encouraged to report sightings of invasive spotted lanternflies. Spotted lanternflies present a danger to a number of crops and trees in Virginia and the U.S. The reporting form, put together by the Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia, asks residents for the location...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

InFive. Obscenity claims, Depp/Heard update and polo in the park

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Amber Heard's lawyers have claimed Johnny Depp is "not entitled" to the $10 million damages he was awarded in his Fairfax County defamation case over her 2018 op-ed piece in the Washington Post. 4. Public hearings. Manassas City Council is...
VIRGINIA STATE

