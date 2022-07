Back in 1999, the LS1 powertrain production was in full swing, and people had yet to discover the swapping craze that would take over the gearhead scene years later. During this time, there was a lot more purity among older cars, love it or hate it. One interesting find during this time is a retro review video from MotorWeek between a 1969 Pontiac Trans Am, and 1999 Anniversary Trans Am - an interesting comparison for the times before LS engines were plucked out of one and put in the other!

