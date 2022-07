PGA Tour golfer Collin Morikawa is ready for everyone to stop talking so much about the LIV Golf series and move on to other topics. “I think we have many other stories we can talk about, right?” the defending Open Championship winner said Wednesday from the Scottish Open. “There’s a handful of players that are coming from LIV that are playing this week, but I don’t think that should be our focus.”

2 DAYS AGO