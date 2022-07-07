ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Day Before Key Meeting With China On 'Border Situation,' India's PM Modi Greets Dalai Lama 'Happy Birthday'

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
India may have ruffled some feathers in neighboring China on Wednesday ahead of a key meeting between the two countries' top representatives.

What Happened: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is quite active on Twitter, posted that he called up the Dalai Lama, to convey his wishes on the spiritual leader's 87th birth anniversary. "We pray for his long life and good health," Modi added in the tweet.

A few Indian government officials also joined in celebrations held either by the Tibetian government-in-exile or organizations elsewhere.

Why It's Important: Modi's gesture may not go down well with China and its President Xi Jinping.

China annexed Tibet in 1951 and has been controlling the Himalayan country since.

Following the annexation, the Dalai Lama and some of his followers fled the country and have since been living in Dharamsala in northern India. The Tibetan government-in-exile also operates out of the same city.

Given the influence of the Dalai Lama in matters concerning Tibet and its people, China now wants to have a say in the appointment of the next spiritual leader. Usually, the incumbent picks his successor. This is the second year in running Modi has made public his call to the Buddhist monk to greet him on his birthday. Last year's greetings came in the wake of the bilateral relations between China and India dipping to a new low after a standoff between the two countries along the 'Line of Actual Control.'

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Bali, Indonesia a day later on Thursday. Jaishankar in a tweet said the duo's discussions focused on "specific outstanding issues in our bilateral relationship pertaining to the border situation."

Comments / 6

Ramesh Sharan
2d ago

Modi is the best PM of India ever. Tibet issue is solely due to Nehru. When India got independence Nehru become the PM. In 1949 Mao-tse-tung became chairman of communist China. He wrote a letter to Nehru about his intent to take over Tibet and Nehru gave affirmation and then China took over Tibet perhaps in 1952 and India did not do anything.

Reply
3
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dalai Lama#Indian#Tibetian#Himalayan#Tibetan#Buddhist
