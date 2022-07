7/7/22 — The Austin Chronicle created a new poll called "Best of Austin: Restaurants". It replaces their First Plates awards and revives the spirit of Chronicle readers choosing the best places to eat and drink. Food editor, Melanie Haupt explains how the community can help decide who has the best eats in town, and how to cast your vote. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO