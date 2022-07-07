ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Beach County House Sales Plummet

By STAFF REPORT
 3 days ago
BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you were hoping to sell your home quickly at an inflated price, your opportunity may be over. If you just spent a significant amount of money on an overpriced home, it may be a while before you get your...

GLADES ROAD TO CLOSE IN BOCA RATON

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A reminder from the City of Boca Raton and the Florida Department of Transportation: Glades Road will be closed for the better part of next week. The closure will be eastbound and westbound on both sides of...
BOCA RATON, FL
point2homes.com

137 Macfarlane Drive, Delray Beach, Palm Beach County, FL, 33483

Charming Beach Cottage in central Delray Beach. NO Monthly FEES. Live by The Beach and Atlantic Avenue at the same time. Lots of light in this house, Brick Pavers, Side Patio and a back yard ready for Fido and a barbecue, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths. Crown Molding, Updated Interior. Open Kitchen with Granite Countertops. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Pet friendly! 2+ Parking Spaces No Association fees! Move in ready.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
point2homes.com

499 NE 102nd St, Miami Shores, Miami-Dade County, FL, 33138

Beautiful Mimo Style home in an excellent Miami Shores location. Corner lot, split bedrooms and open floor plan with sliding doors to pool/patio area. Move right in and enjoy the renovated kitchen, newer electric, plumbing, a/c, a beautiful new renovated bath and a TESLA charging station. Roof is only 7 years and impact windows throughout. This home has been beautifully updated and maintained. Sellers have plans approved by the city, for a garage conversion should you be in need of more space. Corner lot is beautifully landscaped and provides for ultimate privacy.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
POLICE: Saturation Patrol Today In Unincorporated Palm Beach County

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you’re driving in unincorporated Palm Beach County and you’re not wearing your seatbelt, don’t be surprised if you are stopped by police. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office will be engaged in a saturation patrol for seatbelt violations at least through the morning. The targeted areas include West Boca Raton, West Delray Beach, and West Boynton Beach.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It’s our time now’: Pompano Beach is luring restaurants downtown with major perks

Pompano Beach is on a mission. It is giving away hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to lure restaurateurs to popular Atlantic Boulevard, hoping to turn long-vacant, city-managed properties into dining destinations. The larger goal: City officials want to evolve Pompano Beach from a sleepy bedroom community into a touristy mecca, said Community Redevelopment Agency Director Nguyen Tran. ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Glades Road at I-95 will be shut down several nights in Boca Raton

Drivers in Boca Raton will face detours this week with the overnight closures of Glades Road at I-95 — part of an overhaul for a reconfigured highway exit that’s expected to start easing traffic later this year. Eastbound and westbound Glades Road at I-95 is closing from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. The interchange, one of the busiest roadways in Palm Beach County, is being ...
BOCA RATON, FL
BREAKING: Water Rescue In Boynton Beach Inlet

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — BREAKING AT 11:55 a.m. — Boynton Beach Fire Rescue, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, and the United States Coast Guard are all responding to the Boynton Beach Inlet at 11:56 for reports of several people in the water as a result of a sinking vessel.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

Acreage cancer cluster trial underway in West Palm Beach years after residents reported brain, head tumors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County families are finally getting their time in court after years of concerns over a spike in cancer cases in and around The Acreage. A judge heard testimony Friday about a forensic investigation that's shedding light on radioactive materials found on the campus of Pratt & Whitney and The Acreage community.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Winning Lottery ticket bought in Boca Raton

A winning lottery ticket was bought in Boca Raton on Tuesday. While the person has not yet come forward, the winning ticket was purchased at the Chevron gas station on Yamato Road and the winning numbers were 5-9-18-21-34. There were three other winners throughout Florida however, which kept the Boca...
bocaratontribune.com

$80M Mixed-Use Project The Pierce Receives Approval in Boynton

Boynton Beach City Commission has voted unanimously to approve all agreements between the City, the Boynton Beach CRA and Affiliated Development in order to advance highly anticipated mixed-use, mixed-income workforce housing project, The Pierce. Located in west of Federal Highway between Ocean Avenue and Boynton Beach Boulevard, The Pierce will...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Big bucks: Money raised in race for Palm Beach’s HD 91 surpasses $500K

Democrat Andy Thomson of Boca Raton and Republican Peggy Gossett-Seidman of Highland Beach are the chief rivals in the money race to represent south Palm Beach County. The race to fill the seat representing Palm Beach County’s House District 91 has already put more than half a million dollars into campaign coffers, according to candidate and state reports.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Boca Raton, FL
