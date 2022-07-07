Not as Hot…Scattered Storms

MORE wet weather is heading to Florida on Monday afternoon as temperatures for the rest of the summer reveal a scalding season ahead. South Florida residents will see a mix of sunny skies and heavy downpours Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning as summer officially kicks in. A few scattered storms...
MILLIONS of Americans are under a severe weather warning with potential large hail and strong winds expected to strike this week. The latest round of severe weather comes as the annual Monsoon season will bring abnormal rainfall and risks of flooding to parts of the West Coast. The Central Plains...
Tropical storms are no laughing matter, especially if you live along the water. In addition to high winds, they can bring torrential rain, and even flash foods. And since hurricane season started earlier this month, coastal U.S. residents in particular are nervous about summer 2022's Tropical Storm Bonnie. After making...
Oppressive and dangerous heat is set to continue across large portions of the U.S., as more hot, muggy and hazy conditions linger. Heat advisories have been issued from northern Texas to parts of southern Illinois and Indiana, and then eastward to the Carolinas. Some of the hottest cities will include...
In an update to its 2022 outlook for the Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters at Colorado State University (CSU) predict that 17 additional tropical cyclones could develop. In a previous forecast in June, the school predicted a total of 20 named storms, including 10 hurricanes. Five of those hurricanes are predicted...
A Dallas resident wipes his face while working outside on June 15, 2021. (Nitashia Johnson/The New York Times) Heat continues to build in the northern and central Plains of the United States, with more than 15 million people there under heat alerts Sunday. Temperatures in Minnesota and Nebraska were expected to climb to the triple digits.
Comments / 0