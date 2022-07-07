ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigate Kensington homicide and double shooting hours apart

By 6abc Digital Staff
 3 days ago
Just blocks away from a fatal shooting, a man and a woman were shot a few hours later.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Detectives are investigating two double shootings, one deadly, in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

Police were called around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 600 block of East Lippincott Street.

Arriving officers found a 23-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, abdomen and legs.

SEPTA police took him to Temple University Hospita where he was pronounced dead.

A second shooting victim, a 40-year-old man, arrived at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his back.

He was treated and released from the hospital.

Police say 15 shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting.

Just blocks away from that scene, a male teenager and a woman were shot a few hours later.

It happened at Kensington Avenue and East Orleans Street shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a 20-year-old woman was shot in the knee and backside. She was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

A 17-year-old male was shot in the backside. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

There have been no arrests in either case.

Margaret Sigler
2d ago

This what I am saying nobody gets arrested for shooting People! why . shooter gets away too do this again! why . Shooter s are doing murder and not get caught for there crime. why why why? Shooter gets free pass too kill again and again. Nobody is stepping up or Really care about the innocent People that has too deal with watching there safety. Nobody is trying to help us People. Why vote for you People and you all dont do your jobs correctly. All you care about is yourself. We need Help ! The COMMUNITIES needs help answers, Action.

