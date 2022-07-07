ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Recap: Helen Of Troy Q1 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RlctG_0gXUokbw00

Helen Of Troy HELE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Helen Of Troy missed estimated earnings by 5.12%, reporting an EPS of $2.41 versus an estimate of $2.54.

Revenue was down $33.15 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.42 which was followed by a 0.03% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Helen Of Troy's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022

EPS Estimate 2.09 3.11 2.17 2.62

EPS Actual 2.51 3.72 2.65 3.48

Revenue Estimate 471.60M 566.35M 428.16M 438.90M

Revenue Actual 582.02M 624.88M 475.23M 541.22M

To track all earnings releases for Helen Of Troy visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Marijuana Stock Movers For July 7, 2022

Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed up 10.96% at $2.43. Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed up 6.72% at $0.06. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 5.00% at $1.05. GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 4.98% at $4.43. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.54% at $0.19. MariMed MRMD shares closed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

6 Analysts Have This to Say About Verizon Communications

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Verizon Communications VZ within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Verizon Communications. The company has an average price target of $53.17 with a high of $64.00 and a low of $44.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

MongoDB Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on MongoDB MDB. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eps
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

US Targets China's Largest Chipmaker After Huawei To Check Growing Chip Dominance

The U.S. government explored restrictions on shipments of chipmaking tools to China without hindering the global chip crisis, Reuters reports. It sought to cripple advances by China's largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. The Commerce Department weighed the possibility of banning exports of chipmaking tools to those Chinese factories that...
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Larry Storch, Zany Comic Star of 'F Troop,' Dies At 99

Larry Storch, the brash comedian who gained sitcom immortality as the scheming Corporal Agarn in the classic series “F Troop,” passed away at the age of 99. Storch’s family announced the death on his Facebook page, stating, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the news our beloved Larry passed away in his sleep overnight. We are shocked and at a loss for words at the moment. Please remember he loved each and every one of you and wouldn’t want you to cry over his passing. He is reunited with his wife Norma and his beloved F Troop cast and so many friends and family.”
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

What Are The Cannabis Shakes And What Causes Them

This article was originally published on 2Fast4Buds and appears here with permission. Have you ever noticed yourself shaking madly after you smoked big amounts of marijuana? We've all been there. What you were experiencing is what's known as cannabis shakes. Cannabis shakes are extremely common. It starts on your legs,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

'Cannabis Is The Exact Place Where ETF Investing Was Meant To Have An Impact:' How Fast Money's Tim Seymour Sees The Market

The 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago will feature a slew of great speakers including Tim Seymour who will be offering his exclusive insights into the cannabis industry. As a senior advisor and member of the investment committee at JW Asset Management and founder and CIO of Seymour Asset Management (SAM), Seymour brings 25 years of investment experience as a portfolio manager and capital markets professional to the most important conference in the industry: the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.
CHICAGO, IL
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
57K+
Followers
146K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy