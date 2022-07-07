Recap: Helen Of Troy Q1 Earnings

Helen Of Troy HELE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Helen Of Troy missed estimated earnings by 5.12%, reporting an EPS of $2.41 versus an estimate of $2.54.

Revenue was down $33.15 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.42 which was followed by a 0.03% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Helen Of Troy's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022

EPS Estimate 2.09 3.11 2.17 2.62

EPS Actual 2.51 3.72 2.65 3.48

Revenue Estimate 471.60M 566.35M 428.16M 438.90M

Revenue Actual 582.02M 624.88M 475.23M 541.22M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.