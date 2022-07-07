ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Henderson offering several cooling centers to beat the heat

By 14 News Staff
14news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - With another hot day in the forecast,...

www.14news.com

14news.com

Dispatch: Several power outages reported across Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that a few traffic lights were out across the city on Saturday. Dispatch says the lights at the intersection of Red Bank Road and University Drive, as well as Red Bank Road and Pearl Drive went out. Our 14 News crews confirm...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

KY 1031 to be closed starting July 11

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say KY 1031 will be closed starting July 11. Drivers will have to find another route during the closure. A release said the closures are necessary in order to work on the bridge but a signed detour will be in place throughout the process to redirect traffic. The work will be done Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Walnut intersection to close for construction

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you travel through downtown Evansville, you might want to know about this. City officials say the intersection at Walnut Street and Kelsey Avenue will be closed for around two days starting very soon. The intersection is closing on July 11 so crews can work...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

No students, no problem: HCHS keeps busy this summer

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Although there aren’t any students around, the Henderson County High School has been a very busy place this summer. School officials say they’re working to get everything prepared for the next school year. The school shared their progress through social media Friday afternoon. According to their post, crews are constructing a […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Storms cause damage to Evansville barn as wind blows away parts of roof

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The storms that hit the Tri-State on Thursday night left one Evansville family with some roof and siding damage to their barn. Brandon Wortman lives out by North High School. He says he’s lived there since 2002, but the barn was built in the 1800s. Thursday’s strong winds forced a large section of the roof to blow off his barn.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

COVID cases are on the rise in the Tri-State again

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s something we haven’t had to deal for a while. but COVID cases are on the rise again in parts of the Tri-State. Kentucky released its newest weekly COVID map on July 8. Daviess County is now in the red. It’s the only Kentucky county in our area that’s in the […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Henderson City-County Airport receiving nearly $250K for terminal work

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson City-County Airport is receiving nearly $250,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration. Officials say that money is coming from the Aiport Terminal Program to fund terminal rehabilitation at the airport. According to local officials, Henderson City-County Airport’s terminal roof is aging and showing signs...
HENDERSON, KY
daviessky.org

Car Show at Yellow Creek Park

The Corvette Lover’s Vette Club of Owensboro will host a Car Show at Yellow Creek Park on Saturday, July 16. Vehicle registration is $20 on-site with the event running from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here for more information.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Evansville City Swim Meet held for first time ever at Deaconess Aquatic Center

Princeton native Jackie Young set to play in WNBA All-Star Game. Evansville Rescue Mission announces new coffee shop grand opening. Jeff Lyons introduces 14 News evening anchor Breann Boswell to Tri-State. Updated: 10 hours ago. Jeff Lyons introduces 14 News evening anchor Breann Boswell to Tri-State. Annual City Swim Meet...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Gas leak forces family to evacuate

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A gas leak forced the evacuation of one home on Evansville’s west side on July 8. Firefighters said a gas line was being replaced when it was hit. There were reports of gas “whooshing” out of the line. The family who lived there was evacuated while firefighters worked to plug it. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Accident reported in northbound traffic on Twin Bridges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – An Eyewitness News crew reports northbound twin bridge traffic is progressing very slowly due to an accident on the bridge. The crew reported an ambulance was seen heading toward the northbound bridge from the Henderson side. This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information is known.
HENDERSON, KY
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Plaid & Timber: Jasper native bringing axe throwing fun to his hometown

Kyle Rickenbaugh is bringing his passion for throwing sharp objects at wooden targets to Jasper. The Jasper-native and competitor in the World Axe Throwing League world championships is opening a second location of his Vanderburgh business, Plaid and Timber Axe Throwing Company, in the former Mehringer Plumbing building across from the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.
JASPER, IN
wkdzradio.com

P&H Farms Hired For Marion, Crittenden County Water Crisis

Across rural America, it’s easy for local farmers to get overlooked. Corn, wheat and tobacco fields come up, come down, and are grown again without a second thought. But one nearby agriculture family began providing the backbone of water hauling for the Marion crisis earlier this week. And not because of fame or fortune. But because it’s what local farmers do for neighbors, friends and endangered citizens.
MARION, KY
14news.com

Jeff Lyons introduces 14 News evening anchor Breann Boswell to Tri-State

Princeton native Jackie Young set to play in WNBA All-Star Game. Evansville City Swim Meet held for first time ever at Deaconess Aquatic Center. Evansville City Swim Meet held for first time ever at Deaconess Aquatic Center. Evansville Rescue Mission announces new coffee shop grand opening. Updated: 7 hours ago.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Trees on Indiana 662 found on fire

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The town of Newburgh awoke this morning to find several trees on Indiana Road 662 on fire this morning. Center Point Energy immediately responded to the emergency. The company told the town they would need to cut more of the trees away from high transmission...
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Storms Friday, cooler and drier for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A stationary front was stalled along the Ohio River on Friday. Showers and storms will develop Friday afternoon through Saturday morning and move along the stalled front. Locally heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds will be possible Friday evening through the pre-dawn hours on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will only rise into the lower 80s. Skies will clear by Saturday evening and lows will drop into the lower 60s by Sunday morning. Sunday will be the nicest day of the weekend with sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the mid 80s. Hot and humid conditions return for much of next week, with only scattered showers possible.
EVANSVILLE, IN
thepressboxlts.com

KY Downs Transfers $3.2 Million Into Ellis Park’s 2022 Purse Account

Kentucky Downs is transferring an additional $1 million to Ellis Park’s horsemen to beef up purses at the Henderson track’s summer meet. The allocation is part of the Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund (KTDF), which supplements the money that registered Kentucky-bred Thoroughbreds can earn in a race. The $1...
HENDERSON, KY

