Yu-Gi-Oh Creator Kazuki Takahashi Passes Away at 60

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKazuki Takahashi, the creator of the hit manga series Yu-Gi-Oh!, has passed away at the age of 60. The Japan Coast Guard discovered Takahashi's body in the sea off Okinawa on Wednesday and confirmed his identity Thursday morning. Takahashi was wearing snorkeling gear when found....

comicbook.com

