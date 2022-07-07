Panthers' Robbie Anderson Addressed Old Post About Teammate Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson denied having any issue with newly acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield, despite a past Instagram comment reacting to rumors of the team's interest months prior to its trade with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday.

"I don't have an issue with Baker stop tryna paint that narrative," Anderson tweeted, along with a video of himself speaking to reporters about the trade, clarifying that he was just trying to show support for quarterback Sam Darnold.

In April, Anderson commented "Nooooo" on a post shared by the Instagram account @panthers.way acknowledging NFL Network's Ian Rapoport's report that the Panthers were the most likely destination for Mayfield.

The wide receiver later posted "Facts" in response to a separate post from the account @panthersnat1on, which included the caption "Robby Anderson does not want Baker Mayfield to come to Carolina," in reference to his previous comment.

"I said what I said, you know? That was just [me] thinking out loud, my thoughts," Anderson said in the clip on Wednesday. "... [I was] just trying to be a good teammate to my quarterback [Sam Darnold]. That's it. Just trying to defend the guy who is my quarterback, in a sense, you know what I'm saying."

Anderson started 16 of the 17 games he appeared in during the 2021 NFL season and led the Panthers with five receiving touchdowns, while ranking second in all other receiving categories behind primary wideout D.J. Moore, recording 53 receptions for 519 yards on 110 targets.

The Panthers had three different quarterbacks start last season, Darnold making 11 starts, P.J. Walker making one start, and former franchise quarterback Cam Newton making five starts after being re-acquired by the team midway through the season.

Anderson, who had previously played with Darnold for two seasons with the New York Jets, tweeted, "Buddy so lame #replacement" on April 6, which many assumed was a shot at Darnold, however, the receiver denied that was the case.

"If I was talkin bro I would @ him y’all reaching leave da drama and me out if it in New York I’m focused on positivity success and getting to my promise land with the FAM," Anderson tweeted the following day.

The Panthers acquired Mayfield from the Browns in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick and the quarterback is scheduled to fly into Charlotte from vacation to take a physical Thursday to complete the deal.

Carolina will host Cleveland during Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

Mayfield requested a trade amid initial reports that the Browns were trying to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.

Cleveland was initially reported to be out of consideration for Watson and denied Mayfield's request publicly before eventually reaching an agreement with Houston to acquire Watson days later.

Mayfield, who was selected No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, has a 29-30 QB record as a starter, which includes a 6-8 record in 2021.

The former Heisman Trophy winner threw for a career-low 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns, as well as 13 interceptions last season.

