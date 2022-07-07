ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Line gears up for 7-day service, extended hours

By Maria Anderson ABC FOX Reporter
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

MISSOULA, Mont. - As gas prices remain near the record highs set in June, Mountain Line is expanding its services to make it easier to use mass transit.

Starting July 10, buses will run seven days a week with routes running later into the night

Here’s a look at the service expansion:

Sunday Service - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.Saturday Service - 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.Extended Weekday Hours - 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.All-Day Service on Routes 4 & 11Extended Paratransit Hours

Routes 4 and 11 out to East Missoula and the airport will no longer have a gap in the middle of the day.

Mountain Line began working on this expansion five years ago.

As it goes into effect at a time where gas prices are near a record high, communications specialist Shanti Johnson said these longer hours make it easier to take the bus, especially for folks who don’t work a typical 9-to-5.

“This is a huge step for both accessibility and equity in our community,” Johnson said. “Having access to affordable, reliable transportation is huge for making our community more livable, more affordable and also for people who are unable to travel via other means, are about to have a lot more access to other things.”

Voters approved the expansion initiative by a 20% margin in 2020.

Labor shortages delayed the expansion. Now, staffed with 100 employees, overall service will increase by 30%.

Schedule changes go into effect starting Sunday, July 10.

Mountain Line continues to operate at zero fare.

