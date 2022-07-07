Santa Monica Swim Center Commemorates Its 20th Anniversary With Pool Party

For a certain type of Angeleno, perhaps one with a deep personal history with the city (or just someone with a reverence for LA’s unique brand of nostalgia), there are few things quite like the Tail O’ the Pup stand. A 1946 legend left behind a generation ago, the stand is part of a casual street dining culture that is still pervasive in Los Angeles, even as the city continues to burst with big new openings and high-profile chefs. The stand has long represented, in its funky architectural way, the sunny disposition of many Angelenos, and, of course, the hot dogs have always been delicious.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO