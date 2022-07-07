MTM On The Road: Day 6 of the National Cherry Festival

There’s only two more days left of the National Cherry Festival!

That means there’s still time to come out and enjoy the return of all your favorite events.

Thursday begins with the Cherry Pie Make and Bake. Kids can learn how to make the National Cherry Festival’s signature pie with bakers from the Grand Traverse Pie Company. Take-home kits are available as well.

Later that afternoon, old traditions continue with the return of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians Pow Wow. Visitors can enjoy the Native American dance and drumming, shop traditional items and try authentic food.

