ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

MTM On The Road: Day 6 of the National Cherry Festival

By Lauren Creighton
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4177TR_0gXUmA6K00

There’s only two more days left of the National Cherry Festival!

That means there’s still time to come out and enjoy the return of all your favorite events.

Thursday begins with the Cherry Pie Make and Bake. Kids can learn how to make the National Cherry Festival’s signature pie with bakers from the Grand Traverse Pie Company. Take-home kits are available as well.

Later that afternoon, old traditions continue with the return of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians Pow Wow. Visitors can enjoy the Native American dance and drumming, shop traditional items and try authentic food.

For a full list of times and events, visit here.

Join Lauren and Stephanie as they preview these events and learn more about what you can expect today!

Comments / 0

Related
Brian B. Reyes

From the Eakins Oval Ferris Wheel

How long is it up for? (u/LockieBalboa) Eakins Oval, and the whole area in front of the art museum, should really be pedestrianized. It's wild that there's 4 or 5 lanes of traffic constantly merging and speeding in one of the most popular tourist spots in the city. It could be such a nice pedestrian boulevard and park if it was closed off to cars. (u/HornyNarwhal)
LIFESTYLE
Whiskey Riff

Family Strings: Billy Strings & His Father Tear It Up in Traverse City

Thank GOD this video popped up on my YouTube queue. Nothing will tug at my heartstrings more than a musician performing with their parent. Billy Strings and his father, Terry Barber, sat down for a show at City Opera House in Traverse City, MI, in 2020. Although Barber is not Strings’ biological father, he raised him as his own.
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy