Planned Parenthood workers vote to join union

By Michael P. Norton, State House News Service
 3 days ago
(Photo by Michael Thomas/Getty Images)

BOSTON (State House News Service) – Nearly 200 workers at Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts clinics in Boston, Worcester, Marlborough and Springfield have voted to join 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East.

The mail-ballot election was completed Wednesday afternoon and the workers will join their counterparts from Planned Parenthood clinics in other states that have already voted to join the union, according to 1199SEIU. The union said 98 percent of workers voted to enlist in the union, and they included health care assistants, nurses, patient navigators, educators, telehealth workers, advanced practice clinicians, and advocates.

“This victory reinforces that there’s a tremendous amount of power when workers come together. Unionizing has been a way for us to invest in each other and gain some control over what our workplace looks like, especially given the climate we are in,” Cara Callahan, a continuity of care patient navigator at PPLM, said.

“We want to live our shared values to provide care for ourselves and one another. This ensures we can center our patients and make sure they get the quality care they need and deserve.”

PPLM workers began organizing in early 2022, filing for their union election in May. The union said recruitment and retention efforts “have risen to critical importance for workers, especially in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned and the expected increase of patients seeking care in Massachusetts.”

