DUI Checkpoint in Big Beaver Yields Four Arrests

A man charged in a five-vehicle crash last year that killed a father of three was traveling 128 miles per hour when his Jaguar crossed the center line on Evans City Road, police said. State police filed charges on Friday with District Judge Amy Marcinkiewicz against Mohammed L. Rahhal, 25,...
New Kensington police charged a woman wanted on an warrants with a felony after they said she lied about having drugs in her possession when she was arrested for driving with a license that was suspended for DUI. Ashley Rae Karns, 38, was charged with felony possession of contraband by...
A Butler man is facing charges after he allegedly strangled and assaulted a woman. Butler Township Police were called to a home in the 200 block of Whitestown Road this past Sunday around 3 p.m. to investigate a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, they learned the suspect was 35-year-old Samuel Rupp....
A 21-year-old Mt. Pleasant Township man told troopers he thought a gun wasn’t loaded when he pulled its trigger and shot a woman in the back. Daven Lee Donaldson was jailed on $100,000 bond on multiple assault and firearms charges Thursday. He was arrested after the 2:40 a.m. incident when the woman was dropped off at Excela Health Frick hospital in Mt. Pleasant for treatment, according to court documents.
SANDY LAKE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A man is facing charges, accused of assaulting a Sandy Lake Township supervisor. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the supervisor was working on a culvert on Parker Road just after 6 p.m. Friday when a man living nearby questioned him about his reasons for being at the location. The report states that the suspect, 62-year-old Donald Rager, then began arguing with the township supervisor, later punching him in the face.
A man from Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood is accused of providing a gun used in the attack that ended in the death of a man in New Kensington on Sunday. Raquan Carpenter, 18, is the seventh suspect New Kensington and Westmoreland County authorities named in the killing of Jason Donald Raiford, 39, at Valley Royal Court. Carpenter was arrested Thursday.
(Aliquippa, Pa.) Beaver County Coroner reported this morning that his office is trying to locate the next of kin in connection with the fatal pedestrian accident that occurred at 2 a.m. Wednesday. The accident occurred at Kiehl Street and Highland Avenue, just off of Route 51 southbound. Both traffic lanes were closed. There is no information from Aliquippa Police as they continue to investigate.
COCHRANTON, Pa. (EYT) – A pair of Cooperstown residents were killed after the car they were traveling in collided with a tractor trailer in Cochranton on Thursday morning. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, 49-year-old Tracy R. Kope and 62-year-old Jay A. Scott, both of Cooperstown, were pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle accident that occurred near the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and Ridgeway Hill Road around 8:52 a.m. on Thursday, July 7.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was flown to the hospital following a crash involving a farm tractor and another vehicle in Derry Township. The crash happened around 11 a.m. in the 300 block of Pandora Road. Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers told Channel 11 that Pennsylvania State Police is...
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were led on a chase Wednesday night, where speeds reached 105 mph before it ended on Route 11 at the Columbiana exit. Officers from Austintown were advised around 11:30 p.m. that a Plain City, Ohio man had a gun around his neck and was threatening suicide by cop.
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A two-vehicle accident has claimed the lives of two people in Crawford County. The crash, involving a car and a truck, happened just before 9 a.m. on Route 322 at Ridgeway Hill Road in Cochranton. Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell has identified the victims as 49-year-old Tracy Kope, and 62-year-old Jay Scott, both […]
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said was dangling his legs outside a moving car in front of an unmarked police cruiser Wednesday was arrested on weapons charges. Michael Lett, 23, of East Avondale Avenue, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
Sheriff Joe Myers in Harrison County says he looking to declare a house in the county a nuisance after he says the house has a number of calls and a history of drug trafficking over the past couple of years. Thursday morning, the Harrison County SRT team along with Organized Crime Unit, served a search […]
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A man was shot and a car was riddled with bullets in an overnight shooting in Wilkinsburg. According to Allegheny County police, dispatch was notified of a shooting in the 1400 block of Cresson Street around 4:30 a.m. Responders found a man who was shot in...
KISKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Action News Investigates has learned that elected officials in Kiski Township, Armstrong County, were accused of using surveillance cameras to spy on police investigations. On a police body cam video recorded in May, Kiski Board of Supervisors Chairman Michael Bash responded to an officer who...
A 27-year-old former Monessen man will spend five years in a federal prison for attempting to distribute cocaine in Monessen last year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Pittsburgh. Shaiquane Harrison was sentenced Friday by federal Judge William S. Stickman in Pittsburgh after he pleaded guilty on March...
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A 25-year-old and a 17-year-old are charged after a Greensburg woman told police her ex-husband paid the duo to rob her of more than $7,000 worth of electronics. Watch the report from Greensburg: Click the video player above. According to court documents, the incident happened on...
A Pennsylvania 911 operator faces a rare charge of involuntary manslaughter for failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding a day later, despite a plea from the woman’s daughter that without medical help “she’s going to die.”
