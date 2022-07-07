ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver, PA

DUI Checkpoint in Big Beaver Yields Four Arrests

beavercountyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Big Beaver Borough, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that...

beavercountyradio.com

cranberryeagle.com

Man charged in Forward Twp. fatal, 5-vehicle crash

A man charged in a five-vehicle crash last year that killed a father of three was traveling 128 miles per hour when his Jaguar crossed the center line on Evans City Road, police said. State police filed charges on Friday with District Judge Amy Marcinkiewicz against Mohammed L. Rahhal, 25,...
BUTLER, PA
wbut.com

Butler Man Charged With Strangling And Assaulting Woman

A Butler man is facing charges after he allegedly strangled and assaulted a woman. Butler Township Police were called to a home in the 200 block of Whitestown Road this past Sunday around 3 p.m. to investigate a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, they learned the suspect was 35-year-old Samuel Rupp....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Troopers: Mt. Pleasant Township man jailed after shooting woman with gun he thought was empty

A 21-year-old Mt. Pleasant Township man told troopers he thought a gun wasn’t loaded when he pulled its trigger and shot a woman in the back. Daven Lee Donaldson was jailed on $100,000 bond on multiple assault and firearms charges Thursday. He was arrested after the 2:40 a.m. incident when the woman was dropped off at Excela Health Frick hospital in Mt. Pleasant for treatment, according to court documents.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Crime & Safety
City
Beaver, PA
Beaver, PA
Crime & Safety
WKBN

Man accused of punching Sandy Lake Twp. supervisor

SANDY LAKE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A man is facing charges, accused of assaulting a Sandy Lake Township supervisor. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the supervisor was working on a culvert on Parker Road just after 6 p.m. Friday when a man living nearby questioned him about his reasons for being at the location. The report states that the suspect, 62-year-old Donald Rager, then began arguing with the township supervisor, later punching him in the face.
SANDY LAKE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

7th suspect in New Kensington murder accused of supplying gun used in attack

A man from Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood is accused of providing a gun used in the attack that ended in the death of a man in New Kensington on Sunday. Raquan Carpenter, 18, is the seventh suspect New Kensington and Westmoreland County authorities named in the killing of Jason Donald Raiford, 39, at Valley Royal Court. Carpenter was arrested Thursday.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
#Dui#Police#Traffic Violations#Dui Checkpoint
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver County Coroner Looking For Next Of Kin In Wednesday Night Fatal Accident in Aliquppa

(Aliquippa, Pa.) Beaver County Coroner reported this morning that his office is trying to locate the next of kin in connection with the fatal pedestrian accident that occurred at 2 a.m. Wednesday. The accident occurred at Kiehl Street and Highland Avenue, just off of Route 51 southbound. Both traffic lanes were closed. There is no information from Aliquippa Police as they continue to investigate.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Coroner: Two Cooperstown Residents Killed in Cochranton Crash

COCHRANTON, Pa. (EYT) – A pair of Cooperstown residents were killed after the car they were traveling in collided with a tractor trailer in Cochranton on Thursday morning. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, 49-year-old Tracy R. Kope and 62-year-old Jay A. Scott, both of Cooperstown, were pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle accident that occurred near the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and Ridgeway Hill Road around 8:52 a.m. on Thursday, July 7.
COCHRANTON, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
YourErie

Crawford County car accident claims the lives of two people

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A two-vehicle accident has claimed the lives of two people in Crawford County. The crash, involving a car and a truck, happened just before 9 a.m. on Route 322 at Ridgeway Hill Road in Cochranton. Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell has identified the victims as 49-year-old Tracy Kope, and 62-year-old Jay Scott, both […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Youngstown man jumps into car, arrested on weapons charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said was dangling his legs outside a moving car in front of an unmarked police cruiser Wednesday was arrested on weapons charges. Michael Lett, 23, of East Avondale Avenue, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ex-Monessen man sentenced to 5 years in prison on drug charges

A 27-year-old former Monessen man will spend five years in a federal prison for attempting to distribute cocaine in Monessen last year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Pittsburgh. Shaiquane Harrison was sentenced Friday by federal Judge William S. Stickman in Pittsburgh after he pleaded guilty on March...
MONESSEN, PA
wtae.com

Two suspects charged in Greensburg home invasion robbery

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A 25-year-old and a 17-year-old are charged after a Greensburg woman told police her ex-husband paid the duo to rob her of more than $7,000 worth of electronics. Watch the report from Greensburg: Click the video player above. According to court documents, the incident happened on...

