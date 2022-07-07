DUI Checkpoint in Big Beaver Yields Four Arrests

(Aliquippa, Pa.) Beaver County Coroner reported this morning that his office is trying to locate the next of kin in connection with the fatal pedestrian accident that occurred at 2 a.m. Wednesday. The accident occurred at Kiehl Street and Highland Avenue, just off of Route 51 southbound. Both traffic lanes were closed. There is no information from Aliquippa Police as they continue to investigate.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO