HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — After nearly two decades of being a John Doe, a man who was found shot to death behind an abandoned gas station in 2003 finally has a name. The Henry County Coroner’s office identified the man as Daniel Diaz of Columbus, Ohio. Coroner Stacey Guffey said the FBI got a hit on the fingerprints that were sent to them shortly after the body was found.

HENRY COUNTY, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO