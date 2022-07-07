Gunmen open fire on crowd, wounding 4 people in West Town

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was robbed at gunpoint when the sun was still up in the Gage Park neighborhood this week – and it turns out the gunman could be linked to other armed robberies on the city's Southwest Side. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Friday night, police believe the same car is involved in two brazen armed robberies – with the targets being elderly people walking by alleys or pulling into garages. One of the victims was a grandfather, who recalled his fear when he was held up at gunpoint on Wednesday evening. "Frozen – like complete shock, just completely...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO