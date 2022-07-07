ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Gunmen open fire on crowd, wounding 4 people in West Town

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Four people were wounded in a mass shooting Wednesday night in the West Town neighborhood. A crowd was gathered around 8:32 p.m. in the 1800...

Comments / 12

Ringo 712
2d ago

When the title said West Town I was thing Chicago and Damen or something like that but a shooting at 1800 w Maypole? Who cares

