The Chicago White Sox fell 2-1 to the Detroit Tigers in the series opener. Despite a stellar outing, Dylan Cease took the loss. The Sox offense rallied late but came up short. They could only muster four hits, two walks, and one run against Detroit pitching. Tigers starter Beau Brieske no-hit the South Siders through the first five innings. The White Sox are 39-42 at the halfway point of the season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO