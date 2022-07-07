ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy Center, IA

Pleasantville Softball Falls on the Road at Grundy Center

By Scott Dailey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pleasantville softball team fell to Grundy Center 9-1 Wednesday night....

Hawks roll past East in substate opener, will host Indianola on Monday

Ankeny baseball coach Joe Balvanz wanted his team to get off to a fast start. The Hawks did exactly that and then some. Ankeny scored six runs in the first inning, three more in the second and went on to defeat visiting Des Moines East, 13-3, in five innings in a Class 4A substate quarterfinal on Friday.
ANKENY, IA
Top Ranked Winterset Ousts Pella SB Team

Pella’s defense faltered Saturday night in a 9-2 softball loss to #1 Winterset in a class 4A regional semifinal as heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The Dutch committed five errors in the second and third innings combined as the Huskies scored all nine runs in those two frames to take control.
PELLA, IA
Knoxville Softball Hosts Fairfield In 4A Regional Semi-Final

The class 4A #12 Knoxville Softball Squad will get its regional action underway tonight as the Panthers host Fairfield. Knoxville has had and will admit to having an up and down season. While the Panthers have spent most of the season ranked in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union top 15, they have not had it easy. Coach Carla Smith tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the turning point of the season was a loss to Pella Christian, where not a lot went well, and it showed the players were ready to get things in order.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Indianola Baseball Travels to Ankeny for Substate Semifinal

The Indianola baseball team heads to Ankeny Monday for a matchup with the Hawks in the substate semifinal round Monday evening, after dispatching Ottumwa 5-1 in a one-hitter on Friday. The Indians come in with stellar pitching performances in their last six games, giving up more than four runs just one time, and will have to repeat that performance against an Ankeny squad that features one of the best offenses in the entire state, with seven lineup regulars batting over .300. The game can be heard live on 94.3 KNIA, with Andrew Swadner on the play-by-play. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45, with first pitch scheduled for 7pm.
ANKENY, IA
Norwalk Softball Keeps Postseason Alive with 5-1 Over Xavier

The Norwalk High School softball team took care of business Saturday night defeating Cedar. Rapids Xavier 5-1 in the Class 4A Region 6 Semi-final. The Warriors were led on the night by Ace pitcher Zadie Wadle who only surrendered one run on two hits in 7 innings of work. The game was scoreless through four innings until a one out walk in the 5th was followed up by a Kaylee Cary 2 run home run that would give the Warriors the lead they would never relinquish.
NORWALK, IA
Knoxville Softball Season Ends Against Fairfield

The #12 Knoxville softball team never found their footing in the Class 4A Regional Semifinals against #13 Fairfield, falling 10-2 in a postseason game heard live on 95.3 KNIA Saturday. The Trojans used speed and took advantage of two Panther errors to score five runs in the first inning. From...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Pella Softball Seeks Major Upset in Winterset

The Pella softball team faces a daunting road in the Class 4A regional semifinals as they travel to the presumed favorites to win the Class 4A state championship today. Top-ranked Winterset looms as the Huskies and their high powered offense aim to run to Fort Dodge, while the Dutch are hoping to pull off a major upset following a six-inning 14-4 victory over Oskaloosa.
PELLA, IA
Pella Christian Softball Season Ends at Van Meter

The Pella Christian softball team was unable to avoid the revenge of Van Meter Friday night, having their season came to a end with a 10-0 road loss in the Class 2A Region 2 semifinals as heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The Bulldogs gained control of the game in the...
PELLA, IA
Indianola Baseball Holds Ottumwa to One Hit in Postseason Win, Softball Starts Postseason Tonight

The Indianola baseball team advanced to the Class 4A substate 7 semifinals Friday evening, with a 5-1 win over Ottumwa. Brady Blake and Kaden Ritchie combined to throw a one-hitter against the Bulldogs, who scored their lone run in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead. The Indians then followed up with five unanswered runs, with RBI hits from Kasey Carter and Blake in the second inning to take their first lead 2-1, then scored a run on a wild pitch, a solo home run by Blake, and an RBI sacrifice fly from Jack Strong in the next three innings.
INDIANOLA, IA
Pella Baseball Knocks Off Panthers in Substate Opener

It was advantage Pella in the Class 3A Substate 7 baseball opening round in the Red Rock Rivalry renewed, as the Dutch knocked off Knoxville 8-2, as heard live on both 95.3 KNIA and the KRLS3 stream. Knoxville opened with a tally in the top of the 1st inning, only...
PELLA, IA
Roosevelt Walks It Off on the Warriors/ Warrior Softball Set for Postseason

The Norwalk Warrior baseball team fell to the Des Moines Roosevelt Roughriders 3-2 Friday, in the Class 4A, Substate 8 first round. Coming into the matchup both teams knew Friday’s game could be a close one as Norwalk Ace Ian Fisher and Roosevelt Ace Shea Stickel both had era’s around hovering around 1, and both teams had battled in tight games in their two previous matchups including a 1 run 11 inning duel back in May.
NORWALK, IA
Pella Softball Dominates Oskaloosa in Regional Playoff Opener

The Pella softball team earned their first postseason win in four years in impressive fashion to kick off the Class 4A regional bracket, defeating Oskaloosa 14-4 Thursday, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS. A fielding error in the bottom of the 1st gave the home team a 1-0 lead, but...
PELLA, IA
Balloonfest 5K/10K Returned to Lake Red Rock Saturday

The annual Lake Red Balloonfest FUNdraiser 5K/10K Run returned this weekend to support local cross country teams. The traditional event was back at North Overlook Beach after a 2020 cancellation and a move to the Pella Sports Park in 2021. The event supported the Knoxville, Pella, and Pella Christian Cross Country Teams.
PELLA, IA
Pella Christian Softball Hopes to Stave Off Van Meter’s Revenge in Regional Semifinals

In a rematch of the 2021 Regional Finals, the Pella Christian softball team travels to Van Meter tonight to take on the #6 ranked Bulldogs in the Class 2A Region 2 semifinals. The Eagles defeated the Bulldogs 12-5 last season to advance to their first state tournament appearance in 31 years. This season the Eagles make the trip fresh off a 5-3 victory at Colfax-Mingo Wednesday night, while Van Meter dominated Madrid 11-1 in the quarterfinals. The Eagles are well aware that the Bulldogs are looking for a measure of revenge in tonight’s contest. However, seniors Natalie Harrill and Alexa Dunsbergen say the Eagles have to focus on playing their game and hope that the results lie in their favor.
VAN METER, IA
The Postseason Chapter Of The Red Rock Rivalry Is Tonight

Area class 3A baseball squads will start their sub-state play tonight and it just happens that the two 3A clubs are playing each other when the Red Rock Rivalry gets a 2nd chapter for 2022. Knoxville took the regular season game over Pella back on May 27th winning 2-0. The Panthers got a two hit shutout from Beau Leisure and halted a Pella squad that was at the time outscoring its opponents 64-12. Since then the Panthers won a share of the South Central Conference championship, and Pella rebounded to go 20-14 and finish 11-10 in the Little Hawkeye Conference, good enough for 4th. Knoxville Catcher Hayden Hatch tells KNIA/KRLS Sports, catching tonight’s starter Beau Leisure has been fun this year and he hopes the rest of his teammates step up to have a repeat performance of the regular season.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Indianola Baseball Hosts Ottumwa in Substate Quarterfinal

The Indianola baseball team begins their postseason journey tonight, hosting the Bulldogs of Ottumwa in the substate quarterfinal round. The Indians defeated the Bulldogs in a doubleheader back in May 5-2 and 7-4, and have won six of their final eight regular season games after a three-game skid in June.
INDIANOLA, IA
Pilcher delivers walk-off winner after 14-inning marathon against Newton

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Senior Keely Pilcher delivered the game-winning RBI on Friday night, knocking a come-backer to the pitcher's circle, with scored Duanna Coyle from third base. The run ended a 14-inning marathon game between the Saints and Newton. Xavier advances to the Regional semifinals where they will...
NEWTON, IA
OAKKKKKKKKKKKKKKIE!: Sophomore tosses 1-hitter, fans 14 in Jaguars’ win

Ankeny Centennial pitcher Joey Oakie put on a dazzling display Friday. The sophomore righthander tossed a one-hitter and struck out 14 of the 15 batters that he retired as the fifth-ranked Jaguars opened the baseball postseason with a 10-0 victory over visiting Fort Dodge in five innings in a Class 4A substate quarterfinal.
ANKENY, IA
Registration Open for PACE Alliance Golf Outing

The annual Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance golf outing returns on Friday, August 19th. Mary Mansfield with the PACE Alliance says members and their guests are invited to 18 holes of regular play golf with hole contests for cash prices, with a portion of the proceeds going to Pella Community Ambulance. Find registration details here.
PELLA, IA

