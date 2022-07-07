Pleasantville Softball Falls on the Road at Grundy Center

Area class 3A baseball squads will start their sub-state play tonight and it just happens that the two 3A clubs are playing each other when the Red Rock Rivalry gets a 2nd chapter for 2022. Knoxville took the regular season game over Pella back on May 27th winning 2-0. The Panthers got a two hit shutout from Beau Leisure and halted a Pella squad that was at the time outscoring its opponents 64-12. Since then the Panthers won a share of the South Central Conference championship, and Pella rebounded to go 20-14 and finish 11-10 in the Little Hawkeye Conference, good enough for 4th. Knoxville Catcher Hayden Hatch tells KNIA/KRLS Sports, catching tonight’s starter Beau Leisure has been fun this year and he hopes the rest of his teammates step up to have a repeat performance of the regular season.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO