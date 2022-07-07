Pleasantville Softball Falls on the Road at Grundy Center

The Indianola baseball team heads to Ankeny Monday for a matchup with the Hawks in the substate semifinal round Monday evening, after dispatching Ottumwa 5-1 in a one-hitter on Friday. The Indians come in with stellar pitching performances in their last six games, giving up more than four runs just one time, and will have to repeat that performance against an Ankeny squad that features one of the best offenses in the entire state, with seven lineup regulars batting over .300. The game can be heard live on 94.3 KNIA, with Andrew Swadner on the play-by-play. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45, with first pitch scheduled for 7pm.
Comments / 0