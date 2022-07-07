ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

This is a really proud day – Hibernian take ownership of women’s team

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q0mos_0gXUilhv00

Hibernian women have moved under the ownership of the Easter Road club.

Hibs’ executive chairman Ron Gordon has completed the acquisition of the women’s side, which sees them join Hibs’ men’s team, development squad, and under-18s among the core sides within the club’s football operation.

Hibs women are moving towards professional status and, over the course of the summer, manager Dean Gibson and a number of players signed full-time professional contracts, while the team are set to move back to Edinburgh after a season playing out of Livingston’s Almondvale stadium.

Chief executive Ben Kensell told the club’s official website: “This is a really proud day for everyone involved with Hibernian FC.

“Embedding the women’s team within the club has always been a key ambition of ours, so we’re delighted we’ve been able to reach that goal ahead of the 2022-23 season.

“We made huge strides last season by breaking the Scottish attendance for women’s football with over 5,500 spectators watching the Edinburgh derby and it’s been clear to see the growth the game has made over the last few years.

“We have a clear vision for Hibernian women, and we want to build on their success to inspire a generation of young female players.

“We are also proud to see Hibernian women return to Edinburgh, this city should always be their home.

“We will fully support and invest in the women’s football strategy, like we have done this season, with the ambition of eventually achieving European football and becoming a professional outfit.

“Hibernian FC is proud of being an inclusive club for all and I believe this shows real intent to put women’s football at the very heart of the club.

“We would also like to thank Hibernian Community Foundation for all the work they’ve done over the years with the women’s team.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Portugal fight from two goals down to earn Group C draw against Switzerland

Jessica Silva’s equaliser ensured the battle of the Group C underdogs ended all square as Portugal fought back from from 2-0 down against Switzerland to take a point. Trailing to goals from Coumba Sow and Rahel Kiwic inside the opening five minutes at Leigh Sports Village, Francisco Neto’s side, only at the finals as a result of Russia’s expulsion, hit back through Diana Gomes and Silva to claim a 2-2 draw.
SOCCER
newschain

Joe Aribo fulfils Premier League ambition with move to Southampton

Joe Aribo says his switch from Rangers to Southampton on a four-year deal has fulfilled a lifelong ambition to play in the Premier League. Aribo, who scored 26 goals in 149 appearances for Rangers following his 2019 move from Charlton, had earlier thanked the Glasgow giants on social media for “an amazing journey being part of this special club”.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edinburgh Derby#Almondvale Stadium#Hibs#Hibernian Fc#Scottish
newschain

Oprah Winfrey’s father Vernon dies aged 89

US TV star Oprah Winfrey’s father, Vernon Winfrey, has died at the age of 89. The presenter confirmed the news in an Instagram post that her father died in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday. “Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honour of witnessing the man responsible...
NASHVILLE, TN
newschain

Russia-born Elena Rybakina keeps calm amid Wimbledon storm to lift title

Russia-born Elena Rybakina became Kazakhstan’s maiden grand slam champion after defeating Ons Jabeur to claim the Wimbledon title. In the first women’s singles final at the All England Club between two new slam finalists for 60 years, the 23-year-old came from a set down to claim a 3-6 6-2 6-2 victory.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Publisher
newschain
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Prince of Wales stops off for ice cream on seaside visit

The Prince of Wales stopped off for an ice cream as he paid a visit to the seaside. Charles enjoyed a scoop of vanilla at the family-run Brucciani’s ice cream shop in Morecambe, Lancashire, on Friday. Amelia Brucciani, 16, who served the prince, said: “It is massively exciting.”
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Stephen Robinson admits St Mirren far from their best in Arbroath defeat

Stephen Robinson was not looking for excuses after St Mirren’s 1-0 defeat to Arbroath in their Premier Sports Cup opener in Paisley. Dylan Paterson scored a late winner for the cinch Championship part-timers, whose manager Dick Campbell was away on holiday. Saints manager Robinson told St Mirren’s official Twitter...
SOCCER
newschain

Ukrainian official warns of ‘catastrophe’ in captured city

A Ukrainian regional official has warned of deteriorating living conditions in a city captured by Russian forces two weeks ago, saying Sievierodonetsk is without water, power or a working sewage system while the bodies of the dead decompose in hot apartment buildings. Governor Serhiy Haidai said the Russians are unleashing...
POLITICS
newschain

Jordan Spieth targets Scottish Open win as ideal preparation for upcoming Open

Jordan Spieth believes winning the Genesis Scottish Open would be the perfect preparation for next week’s Open after soaring into contention in the £6.7million event. Two eagles in the space of six holes helped the three-time major winner card a superb 66 at the Renaissance Club and trail Olympic champion Xander Schauffele by three shots heading into Sunday’s final round.
GOLF
newschain

Irish Oaks plan shelved for Rogue Millennium with Goodwood or Deauville on the horizon

Rogue Millennium may head to France for her next engagement after trainer Tom Clover ruled her out of a possible tilt at the Irish Oaks. Seventh to Tuesday in the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom on her penultimate start, the daughter of Dubawi was subsequently dropped in trip for her first all-weather run when a length runner-up to Poptronic over 10 furlongs in a Group Three contest at Newcastle.
WORLD
newschain

Sri Lanka’s President ‘agrees to resign’ amid protests

The speaker of Sri Lanka’s parliament has said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to resign on Wednesday. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said in a televised statement that he informed Mr Rajapaksa of a decision taken at a meeting of parliamentary party leaders requesting his resignation, and the President had agreed.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy