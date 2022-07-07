40th and Kaul fatal shooting; no arrests made

Two Fond du Lac men are charged in connection with a shooting death of a Fond du Lac man last October. Twenty two year old Julius Freeman Jr, and 28 year old Eric Perry face are expected to make their initial court appearances Monday on charges of party to the crime of first degree intentional homicide in the death of Benzel Rose. The 26 year old Rose was found dead inside a home in the 300 block of 8th Street October 17, 2021 with multiple gunshot wounds. Perry was arrested four days after the shooting as a person of interest and has been in jail since. Freeman was arrested in December on a probation warrant. Anyone with information about the case is still asked to call police.

