Milwaukee, WI

40th and Kaul fatal shooting; no arrests made

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday, July 6 near...

www.fox6now.com

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac homicide, 2 men charged in 2021 shooting

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Two Fond du Lac men have been charged in connection to a 2021 homicide and alleged robbery. Prosecutors accuse 28-year-old Eric Perry and 22-year-old Julius Freeman of both first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery with use of force as parties to a crime. Fond du...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 4 dead, 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, July 9 responded to at least four separate shootings. Four people were killed, and two others were wounded in the incidents. Teutonia and Keefe. A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital around 12:40 a.m. He is expected to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

107th and Brown Deer homicide, Milwaukee man dead: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's far north side Saturday, July 9. It is being investigated as a homicide. Police said the victim, 30, was shot near 107th and Brown Deer around 1:45 a.m. What led to the shooting is not yet known. Authorities...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Post Register

At least 2 people fatally shot near grocery store in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON (TND) — Two men were fatally shot and a woman was injured near a grocery store in Wisconsin on Saturday morning, according to authorities. The Milwaukee Police Department said they responded to the 900 block of S. Cesar Chavez Drive shortly after 10:20 a.m. EDT. During an altercation,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-9-22 two fdl men charged in fdl shooting death

Two Fond du Lac men are charged in connection with a shooting death of a Fond du Lac man last October. Twenty two year old Julius Freeman Jr, and 28 year old Eric Perry face are expected to make their initial court appearances Monday on charges of party to the crime of first degree intentional homicide in the death of Benzel Rose. The 26 year old Rose was found dead inside a home in the 300 block of 8th Street October 17, 2021 with multiple gunshot wounds. Perry was arrested four days after the shooting as a person of interest and has been in jail since. Freeman was arrested in December on a probation warrant. Anyone with information about the case is still asked to call police.
FOND DU LAC, WI
#Shooting#Violent Crime
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3-year-old Milwaukee boy shot, great aunt charged

MILWAUKEE - A 3-year-old Milwaukee boy's great aunt is charged with child neglect after he was shot and wounded Saturday, July 2. Prosecutors say Shelly Baublit, 42, left her loaded gun unsecured in her purse around children – and it was her 6-year-old son who pulled the trigger. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

12th and Highland gas station shooting; Milwaukee man charged

MILWAUKEE - A 40-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a shooting incident that happened as a gas station at 12th and Highland on July 1. The accused is Reginald Adams – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Attempt first-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Possession...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan theft; police seek 2 suspected of stealing purse, wallet

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a pair of suspected thieves. Officials say the man and woman in the photo are suspected of stealing a purse and wallet from a vehicle parked at the Sheboygan Quarry. Police say the pair broke the window to gain entry. The purse and wallet contained cash and various credit cards. A prescription for Adderall was also taken.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee firearm thefts: Police roll out Operation Save-A-Casing

Milwaukee police Operation Save-A-Casing firearm theft prevention program. From the moment police show up to a crime scene, evidence is collected. In the case of shootings, that evidence is shell casings – if any can be found. But if police don't have anything to compare those casings to, then it can be hard to track what fired that bullet – and who.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waterford bank bomb threat, Burlington man charged

WATERFORD, Wis. - A Burlington man is charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly making a bomb threat to employees at a Waterford bank on July 5. Prosecutors say David Brown, 52, told employees he had a "time sensitive device" that would explode if anyone tried to take his briefcase. The...
WATERFORD, WI
CBS 58

Medical Examiner confirms one dead near 40th and Wright

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Medical Examiner has confirmed one person dead near 40th and Wright. The Medical Examiner says the victim is an adult female. An autopsy will be on Monday, July 11. This is a developing story. Check back on our website for updates.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

A third night of shootings in Kenosha

Another shooting in Kenosha Wednesday night. This one reported just before 10 p.m. in the area of 36th Avenue between 48th and 50th Streets. Kenosha Police say the victim was driven to the hospital by a third party and is in serious but stable condition. Officers were investigating two separate...
KENOSHA, WI

