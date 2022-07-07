ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next Weather: Warm, muggy Thursday, with isolated storms possible later on

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday is already off to a warm and muggy start, and there's a chance of isolated storms in spots later on.

Dew points are already in the upper 60s in many parts of Minnesota Thursday morning. They'll stay high throughout the day.

Temperatures will top off above average in much of the state, with the Twin Cities expected to hit a high of 85.

Isolated storms could start firing up in the afternoon in central and southern Minnesota, with areas south of the metro having the highest chance of longer lasting storms. There's a low severe risk with these storms -- heavy rainfall will be the main threat.

Temperatures will stay seasonable through the weekend and into next week, and there are more rain chances on Friday and Sunday.

