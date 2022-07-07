'Aoashi' Episode 14 Live Stream Details, Spoilers, Release Date

Kaguya-sama: Love is War wrapped up its third season with the rest of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, but it has announced that the franchise will be returning with its very first anime movie! Aka Akasaka's original manga franchise has been a huge hit ever since it first launched with not only three seasons of an anime under its belt, but a live-action feature film adaptation that had released in Japan too. With the third season reaching a potential stopping point, the franchise also announced there were already plans in place to continue the anime in some way but were being coy about what this new project would entail.

