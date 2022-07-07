ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar, IA

Twin Cedars Softball Handles Tri-County, Highland Next In Semis

By Derek Cardwell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClass 1A #7 Twin Cedars cleared its first hurdle in the softball regional on Wednesday with an 11-1 victory over Tri-County. The Sabers opened their half of the 1st inning when Rylee Dunkin reached on an error and advanced all...

Twin Cedars Beats Highland, Regional Finals Up Next

Class 1A #7 Twin Cedars softball squad has advanced to the class 1A Regional finals after a 4-1 victory over Highland on Friday night. The Sabers got a great pitching effort by Grace Bailey, who struck out nine and allowed just two hits. Offensively, the Sabers got production from Rylee Dunkin and Cristen Durian with two hits and an RBI while Brooke Roby drove in two. The Sabers will host Sigourney on Monday with the winner going to the State Tournament in Fort Dodge.
Top Ranked Winterset Ousts Pella SB Team

Pella’s defense faltered Saturday night in a 9-2 softball loss to #1 Winterset in a class 4A regional semifinal as heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The Dutch committed five errors in the second and third innings combined as the Huskies scored all nine runs in those two frames to take control.
Indianola Baseball Travels to Ankeny for Substate Semifinal

The Indianola baseball team heads to Ankeny Monday for a matchup with the Hawks in the substate semifinal round Monday evening, after dispatching Ottumwa 5-1 in a one-hitter on Friday. The Indians come in with stellar pitching performances in their last six games, giving up more than four runs just one time, and will have to repeat that performance against an Ankeny squad that features one of the best offenses in the entire state, with seven lineup regulars batting over .300. The game can be heard live on 94.3 KNIA, with Andrew Swadner on the play-by-play. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45, with first pitch scheduled for 7pm.
Pella Hosts Newton in 3A Baseball Round of 32

Following the program’s first postseason win since 2016, the Pella baseball team now has eyes on a much shorter turnaround between victories and a deeper playoff run Monday when they host conference opponent Newton in the Class 3A Substate 7 semifinals. The Dutch and Cardinals played all three of...
Pella Softball Seeks Major Upset in Winterset

The Pella softball team faces a daunting road in the Class 4A regional semifinals as they travel to the presumed favorites to win the Class 4A state championship today. Top-ranked Winterset looms as the Huskies and their high powered offense aim to run to Fort Dodge, while the Dutch are hoping to pull off a major upset following a six-inning 14-4 victory over Oskaloosa.
Knoxville Softball Hosts Fairfield In 4A Regional Semi-Final

The class 4A #12 Knoxville Softball Squad will get its regional action underway tonight as the Panthers host Fairfield. Knoxville has had and will admit to having an up and down season. While the Panthers have spent most of the season ranked in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union top 15, they have not had it easy. Coach Carla Smith tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the turning point of the season was a loss to Pella Christian, where not a lot went well, and it showed the players were ready to get things in order.
Indianola Baseball Holds Ottumwa to One Hit in Postseason Win, Softball Starts Postseason Tonight

The Indianola baseball team advanced to the Class 4A substate 7 semifinals Friday evening, with a 5-1 win over Ottumwa. Brady Blake and Kaden Ritchie combined to throw a one-hitter against the Bulldogs, who scored their lone run in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead. The Indians then followed up with five unanswered runs, with RBI hits from Kasey Carter and Blake in the second inning to take their first lead 2-1, then scored a run on a wild pitch, a solo home run by Blake, and an RBI sacrifice fly from Jack Strong in the next three innings.
Pella Christian Softball Season Ends at Van Meter

The Pella Christian softball team was unable to avoid the revenge of Van Meter Friday night, having their season came to a end with a 10-0 road loss in the Class 2A Region 2 semifinals as heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The Bulldogs gained control of the game in the...
Knoxville Softball Season Ends Against Fairfield

The #12 Knoxville softball team never found their footing in the Class 4A Regional Semifinals against #13 Fairfield, falling 10-2 in a postseason game heard live on 95.3 KNIA Saturday. The Trojans used speed and took advantage of two Panther errors to score five runs in the first inning. From...
Pella Baseball Knocks Off Panthers in Substate Opener

It was advantage Pella in the Class 3A Substate 7 baseball opening round in the Red Rock Rivalry renewed, as the Dutch knocked off Knoxville 8-2, as heard live on both 95.3 KNIA and the KRLS3 stream. Knoxville opened with a tally in the top of the 1st inning, only...
Pella Christian Softball Hopes to Stave Off Van Meter’s Revenge in Regional Semifinals

In a rematch of the 2021 Regional Finals, the Pella Christian softball team travels to Van Meter tonight to take on the #6 ranked Bulldogs in the Class 2A Region 2 semifinals. The Eagles defeated the Bulldogs 12-5 last season to advance to their first state tournament appearance in 31 years. This season the Eagles make the trip fresh off a 5-3 victory at Colfax-Mingo Wednesday night, while Van Meter dominated Madrid 11-1 in the quarterfinals. The Eagles are well aware that the Bulldogs are looking for a measure of revenge in tonight’s contest. However, seniors Natalie Harrill and Alexa Dunsbergen say the Eagles have to focus on playing their game and hope that the results lie in their favor.
Indianola Baseball Hosts Ottumwa in Substate Quarterfinal

The Indianola baseball team begins their postseason journey tonight, hosting the Bulldogs of Ottumwa in the substate quarterfinal round. The Indians defeated the Bulldogs in a doubleheader back in May 5-2 and 7-4, and have won six of their final eight regular season games after a three-game skid in June.
The Postseason Chapter Of The Red Rock Rivalry Is Tonight

Area class 3A baseball squads will start their sub-state play tonight and it just happens that the two 3A clubs are playing each other when the Red Rock Rivalry gets a 2nd chapter for 2022. Knoxville took the regular season game over Pella back on May 27th winning 2-0. The Panthers got a two hit shutout from Beau Leisure and halted a Pella squad that was at the time outscoring its opponents 64-12. Since then the Panthers won a share of the South Central Conference championship, and Pella rebounded to go 20-14 and finish 11-10 in the Little Hawkeye Conference, good enough for 4th. Knoxville Catcher Hayden Hatch tells KNIA/KRLS Sports, catching tonight’s starter Beau Leisure has been fun this year and he hopes the rest of his teammates step up to have a repeat performance of the regular season.
Pilcher delivers walk-off winner after 14-inning marathon against Newton

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Senior Keely Pilcher delivered the game-winning RBI on Friday night, knocking a come-backer to the pitcher's circle, with scored Duanna Coyle from third base. The run ended a 14-inning marathon game between the Saints and Newton. Xavier advances to the Regional semifinals where they will...
Balloonfest 5K/10K Returned to Lake Red Rock Saturday

The annual Lake Red Balloonfest FUNdraiser 5K/10K Run returned this weekend to support local cross country teams. The traditional event was back at North Overlook Beach after a 2020 cancellation and a move to the Pella Sports Park in 2021. The event supported the Knoxville, Pella, and Pella Christian Cross Country Teams.
Registration Open for PACE Alliance Golf Outing

The annual Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance golf outing returns on Friday, August 19th. Mary Mansfield with the PACE Alliance says members and their guests are invited to 18 holes of regular play golf with hole contests for cash prices, with a portion of the proceeds going to Pella Community Ambulance. Find registration details here.
Racing Tonight At The Knoxville Raceway

It is another night of sprint car racing at the Knoxville Raceway tonight. As the month of July moves forward, more visitors will descend on the track to gear up for Nationals. The points race in the 410s has Brian Brown at the top. He is scheduled to run at the Knoxville Raceway tonight. The 360 points gap closed significantly with Terry McCarl’s win last week and the Pro Sprints are still anyone’s race in the top five. Live coverage will be a bit different this week. Live Track Side will not change at 5:00 on KNIA. However, Race Nights Live, due to high school softball coverage, will start on kniakrls.com KRLS3 at seven, and then will be joined in progress following the Knoxville and Fairfield softball game on 95.3 KNIA.
Barz Joins Central Women’s Basketball Coaching Staff

University of Southern Mississippi staff member Taryn Barz is Central College’s new varsity assistant women’s basketball coach. First-year head coach Moran Lonning helped coach Barz during her playing career at Simpson College, where she graduated in 2017. Lonning was a Simpson assistant from 2016-22. Barz was a four-year letterwinner and served as a Simpson team captain.
