Virginia State

Virginia citizen thwarts alleged mass shooting plot

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJul. 7, 2022 - 03:20 - Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., expresses...

Uncle of July 4th Parade shooter says there were 'no warning signs' he would carry out attack

The uncle of the suspected shooter who opened fire on a July 4th parade said there were "no warning signs" that the young man was about to carry out the attack. Robert Crimo III, 22, is accused of attacking an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday, killing at least six people and injuring 30 others. His uncle, Paul Crimo, expressed his deep sympathies for the victims and said he was shocked that his nephew is the suspect.
Man lynched by mob and set on fire over accusations shared on social media in Mexico: "This is not justice, but barbarism"

A mob in Mexico attacked a young political adviser and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared on telephone messaging groups, municipal authorities said.
Voices: My daughter was killed by a shooter. None of us want Republicans’ thoughts and prayers

When I heard about the Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, I had an immediate reaction.What could be more American on this Fourth of July than a mass shooting? Thankful for the recent gun legislation, but it's a bandaid on a gaping wound. With a handful of exceptions, Republicans are accessories to murder. Time to kick them to the curb. #EnoughIsEnough— Andy Parker (@AndyParkerVA) July 4, 2022We now know that the gun used in the shooting, which targeted families watching a parade, was legally obtained. The person of interest who is being held...
Home of Steve Bannon swarmed by police after former Trump adviser gets 'swatted'

The home of Steve Bannon was "swatted" Friday after a false alert that the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump had shot someone. The Capitol Hill row house was swarmed by armed police, and streets were closed until 12:30 p.m., after which it was determined that there was neither a shooting nor any other threat, according to a report.
Inside the 'gates of hell': Couple who trafficked more than 40 Slovakian orphaned 'slaves' into Britain and forced them to work at their car wash while stealing £300,000 from their accounts to blow on gambling and cars are jailed

A couple trafficked more than 40 Slovakian 'slaves' and forced them to do nearly £1m worth of work for free to fund their gambling addiction. Maros Tancos and Joanna Gomulska, both 46, were the ringleaders of a modern slavery and human trafficking operation in Bristol have been jailed for a total of 25 years.
Uvalde teacher says gunman Salvador Ramos 'was student who scared her most' and he 'started dressing like a school shooter' in the months before massacre - as mayor announces site will be demolished

A Uvalde school teacher has said gunman Salvador Ramos 'scared her' and began 'dressing like a school shooter' in the months leading up to the massacre. During a Texas State Senate hearing investigating the response to the shooting, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steve McCraw, said that after the shooting at least six individuals told him Ramos had worried them.
Serial killer on Oklahoma death row pleads guilty to three cold case murders in Texas

A serial killer on death row in Oklahoma pleaded guilty Wednesday to three cold case murders in Texas and sentenced to life in prison. William Reece, 62, appeared in a Galveston County courtroom when he admitted to killing 12-year-old Laura Kate Smither and 17-year-old Jessica Lee Cain, Fox Houston reported. Later that day, he was in a Brazoria County courtroom where he also admitted to killing 20-year-old Kelli Ann Cox.
Alleged Parade Shooter’s Dad Has No Regrets About Helping Son Obtain Guns

Nearly three years before his son’s alleged attack at a Fourth of July parade, and just months after a disturbing incident at the family home, Robert “Bobby” Crimo Jr. signed a consent form so his son could obtain a firearms permit. But in an interview with ABC, he said he has no remorse. “Do I regret that? No, not three years ago—signing a consent form to go through the process…that’s all it was. Had I purchased guns throughout the years and given them to him in my name, that’s a different story.” He called his then suicidal son’s 2019 run-in with police, in which they confiscated 16 knives, a dagger, and a sword, a “child’s outburst...taken out of context.” The Daily Beast reported on the multitude of red flags in the alleged shooter’s life, including apparent obsessions with mass shootings, but his father told ABC, “I had no—not an inkling, warning—that this was going to happen.” He added, “This isn't Bobby. I guess that’s why it’s so hard to wrap yourself around it. It doesn’t add up.”
‘I ran from Chicago mass shooting with my two little girls in my arms - don’t blame this on mental illness’

A father who fled a mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, with his young daughters in his arms has hit out at anyone who would blame mental illness for such killings. Hunter Stuart was attending a Fourth of July parade in the city north of Chicago with his family on Monday when shots suddenly rang out.The writer grabbed his two girls and ran, later hiding out at a stranger’s home for several hours after becoming separated from his wife amid the chaos.Recounting the moments after the gunman opened fire, the former Huffington Post news editor wrote on Twitter: “I...
Congressman Sean Casten’s daughter dies just days after organising school gun control programme

The teenage daughter of Democrat congressman Sean Casten has died at their family home, his office and reports have said.Mr Casten’s office said in a statement on Monday night that Gwen had passed away and that “The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time”.She was found “unresponsive” at 7am at the family home in Downers Grove, Illinois, a Chicago Police Department official told the Chicago Tribune. “First responders determined that the subject was deceased,” the report added. No further information was available on Tuesday. Gwen was an active campaigner on issues including...
Lauren Boebert says she’s suing over accusation that she was a “paid escort” on “sugar daddy” site

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attends a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado told Fox News on Wednesday she intended to take legal action against the political action committee widely credited with making Madison Cawthorn the youngest member of Congress to lose a primary.
