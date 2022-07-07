ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlos Corberán replaced by Danny Schofield as Huddersfield head coach

By Will Unwin
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Carlos Corberán took Huddersfield to the Championship playoff final. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

Carlos Corberán has resigned as Huddersfield’s head coach. The Spaniard, who guided the club to the playoff final last season, met the head of football operations, Leigh Bromby, on Wednesday night before quitting. His assistant Jorge Alarcón has also left.

The club have acted quickly to replace Corberán by announcing Danny Schofield as the new head coach. The former Huddersfield midfielder spent 10 years at the club as a player and returned in 2020 to coach the their under-19 team. He will be assisted by Narcis Pèlach.

“Huddersfield Town can confirm that Carlos Corberán has today resigned from his position as head coach,” a statement said. “The 39-year-old was appointed to the role in July 2020 and, following a 20th-place finish in his first season, coached the team to the Sky Bet Championship playoff final in the last campaign. However, he notified the club of his decision to leave, alongside his long-term colleague Jorge Alarcón, on Wednesday evening.”

Huddersfield announced two new signings on Wednesday with David Kasumu and Connor Mahoney joining the club. There are, however, concerns that they will need to sell players, including Harry Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien who are attracting interest from Nottingham Forest.

Bromby said: “It is with sadness that we have accepted Carlos’ resignation. He was obviously a big part of what was a fantastic season in 2021-22, but he has subsequently come to us over the last 24 hours and made it clear that he doesn’t think he is the man to take us forward.

“The timing is disappointing, with our preparations for the new season already under way. However, we have worked very hard here over the last few years to build a coaching and support structure around the first team that gives us continuity and stability when there’s change. We’ve also created succession plans for every eventuality.”

Huddersfield will face Vincent Kompany’s Burnley in the opening match of the season on Friday 29 July.

