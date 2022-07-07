ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK opposition leader Starmer: If Johnson won't go, we'll call a vote of confidence

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - The opposition Labour Party will call a parliamentary no confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government if his Conservative Party don't get rid of him immediately, Labour Party chief Keir Starmer said in a statement on Thursday.

"His own party have finally concluded that he's unfit to be prime minister," Starmer said. "If they don't get rid of him, then Labour will step up in the national interest and bring a vote of no confidence because we can't go on with this prime minister clinging on for months and months to come."

