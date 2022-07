Missouri lawmakers will be returning to Jefferson City this year to consider a tax cut proposal by Governor Mike Parson. The governor proposed a change in the state income tax structure after vetoing a measure approved by the legislature that would have given some Missouri residents a tax rebate. Senator Dan Hegeman, the Senate Appropriations Committee chair, says he favored sending the checks to Missourians but is open to the broader tax cut proposal.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO