Cape Police respond to armed robbery at Marco’s Pizza

A Sikeston woman is recovering from injuries she received in a shooting Tuesday night. Officers responded to Cole Street Tuesday night in reference to a shots fired call with one subject shot. Upon arrival, officers found a victim, Jaquashia Lee, with a gunshot wound to the leg. Lee was transported to a local hospital where it was found that she also had a gunshot wound to the chest, entering the left side and exiting the right side, exiting her right arm. A witness stated Lee was standing in front of her vehicle, which was parked in the road, facing south. Lee and the other person were reportedly standing outside Lee’s vehicle, near the rear driver side quarter panel, when multiple gunshots were heard. The witness stated they saw a white, passenger vehicle stop in the roadway, about 50 feet in front of Lee’s vehicle. The person Lee was speaking with said he heard four to five shots and then she was shot. He said he did not know the shooter and saw a white model Chevrolet Malibu drive past, going south, continuing down Cole before turning east onto Ann Street. Multiple officers searched the area and located a shell casing and Lee’s vehicle was also shot three times. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying a man in a photo who is a suspect in an alleged assault. If you know any information about this person, contact Officer Shuck at kshuck@jacksonpd.org or 573-243-3151 ext. 2120, tip@jacksonpd.org or message police through the Jackson Police Department Facebook page.
A court case concerning a former Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer involved in a deadly crash in early 2020 will now go to trial in 2023. Sikeston DPS Capt. Andrew Cooper was the driver in an accident that occurred around 9:15 p.m. Feb. 29, 2020, at East Salcedo and Columbine streets in Sikeston. A Sikeston woman died in the accident, and Cooper, along with three others, were seriously injured. A state Highway Patrol Crash Team worked the scene. Special prosecutor Stephanie Watson was assigned to the case March 24, 2020. Charges were subsequently submitted by Watson, and on May 22, 2020, a warrant was issued for Cooper’s arrest. Cooper was arrested, and he posted bond, which was set by the judge, the same day. Cooper is charged with the felonies of driving while intoxicated with the death of another not a passenger, armed criminal action, first-degree involuntary manslaughter and three counts of DWI with serious physical injury. A preliminary hearing was held Dec. 8, 2020, and probable cause was found at that hearing with the case being bound over to circuit court. On Jan. 13, 2021, a change of venue was granted, and the case was transferred to Butler County, Missouri, to proceed further. A bond hearing was held in Butler County on March 22, 2021, and a court date was scheduled for July 27, 2021, and continued. A trial date was then set for July 27, 2022. This court date has since been continued, and a trial has now been set for June 5, 2023.
A Paducah man was arrested Friday afternoon after a deputy said he was acting suspiciously. A McCracken County deputy was patrolling the Farley community when he spotted a man underneath the John L. Puryear bridge near Kentucky Street. The man, identified as 36-year-old Kenneth Tabor, was reportedly found to be...
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - According to Sikeston DPS, a tip from from the endangered silver advisory was followed up by the Miner Police Department and they found Ladnier safe. Myrtle Lois Ladnier was last seen at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday outside the Food Giant on Main Street in Sikeston. She...
A two-vehicle accident in McCracken County led to drug charges for a Metropolis man. Deputies responded to the accident on I-24 Thursday afternoon. The sheriff's office said one of the drivers, identified as 30-year-old Bodhi Lewis Mason, was found to be in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. He was arrested...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a burglary at a business on the 800 block of North Kingshighway. Officers were called to the Jiffy Lube at 4:11 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5 to a report of some miscellaneous tools stolen. No arrests have been made. Police...
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A Sikeston woman died in a shooting in Sikeston early Sunday morning. The Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to Huck’s located at 833 E. Malone in reference to shots fired and two people injured on Sunday, July 3 at 3:30 a.m. Officers spoke...
I-57 lanes back open in Williamson Co. I-57 lanes back open in Williamson Co. following semi crash. Find out how the heat this summer impacts the way we take care of our plants. Pig on the loose in Mount Vernon, Ill. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A pig was reported...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced they are participating in a new program that aims to more easily reunite lost people who need special assistance with their loved ones. According to their Facebook post, the Take Me Home program will allow police to quickly pull...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a gunshot report detected by the ShotSpotter system on Tuesday night, June 5. According to police, the system detected the shot fired on the 900 block of College Street at 10:32 p.m. When officers arrived to investigate, police said they...
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kentucky motorcyclist was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County on Thursday, July 7. The crash happened at 11 a.m. on Missouri 77, about 2 miles north of Diehlstadt. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert E. Smith, 58 of Bardwell, was...
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Fair is in town and fair officials and the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is on its heels to keep the crime rate down. In recent events around the nation, large crowded areas seem to be the target for mass shootings or high crime rate.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Interstate 57 is now open after a crash involving a semi blocked southbound lanes earlier today. The Lake Egypt Fire Protection District reported that I-57 southbound lanes were completely blocked due to a semi accident. ISP District 13 says they responded to a single-vehicle crash around...
A pursuit led to a Metropolis woman's arrest over the weekend. Metropolis police attempted to stop a vehicle for an alleged traffic violation, when the driver, 37-year-old Tianah N. Lewkowicz, reportedly fled at excessive speeds. Officers said Lewkowicz ignored numerous stop signs and nearly caused several accidents before the pursuit...
The call of duty can come at any time. Perryville Police Sgt. Garrett Schott answered that call in one of the most heroic ways possible. Schott rushed into a burning apartment twice, without any protective gear, to rescue a woman in her mid-40s from a fire at the Creekwood Apartments Building E at 1501 Alma Avenue at 10:53 p.m. on the night of July 3.
A New Madrid man was killed after his vehicle struck a tree and caught fire Saturday in Bollinger County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred just before 7 p.m. on Highway P, one mile west of Arab, as the westbound vehicle driven by 48-year-old Jack Meese ran off the road, hit a tree, and overturned, catching fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Bollinger County deputy coroner Lee Gilliam and transported to Vault Co. in Jackson. Meese was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. This is the 30th fatality for Troop E this year.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the Cape Girardeau County Jail continues to deal with overcrowding, the proposal for an expansion is moving forward. The jail is actually two buildings combined into one. The older section is more than 40 years old and, what’s called the new section, is more than 20 years old.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were draining the lagoon at Capaha Park on Thursday, July 7. In June, crews worked to remove the fish from the pond, and added fencing surrounding the area. It’s all part of a dredging project, which is expected to wrap up around December.
