Coralville Police announce funeral arrangements for officer who died on duty Sunday

An Iowa City man has arrested for assault twice in two days this week. Police say the first incident occurred the 4th of July at 11:22 am. 57-year-old David Snyder of Cross Park Avenue is reportedly seen on video at his apartment complex grabbing the male victim’s head and banging it against a door. Later in the day, Snyder allegedly approached the same victim and tried to get the victim to fight him by yelling and swearing at him.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO