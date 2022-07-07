ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coralville, IA

Coralville Police announce funeral arrangements for officer who died on duty Sunday

By jhunter
 3 days ago

The Coralville Police Department has announced funeral arrangements for Sergeant John Williams, who died due to a medical incident while on duty Sunday. Visitation services will be...

Barbara Lange Staib
2d ago

Sergeant Williams deserves honors! I respect public servants like him who risk their lives to keep their communities safe. My condolences to his family, friends and the general public.

