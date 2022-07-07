Coralville Police announce funeral arrangements for officer who died on duty Sunday

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one person injured. According to a CRPD news release, officers were called to the 800 block of 16th Street SE just after 2:30pm for a report of shots fired. Investigators found evidence of multiple shots being fired nearby in the 800 block of Camburn Ct SE, but no victim in the vicinity.
Iowa City Police say a July 4th weekend celebration at an Iowa City park went awry, leading to a brawl and one arrest. Johnson County dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call just before 8pm on July 3rd where a caller asked for officers to respond to Wetherby Park on Taylor Drive, but refused to give details, saying they didn’t have time to talk because “something’s about to happen”.
A transient with a chronic history of trespassing is back behind bars after being cited three times for the offense over the July 4th weekend. Iowa City Police say 29-year-old Porscha Curry violated previous trespass warnings at the Muscatine Avenue Kum & Go and the Town & Campus Apartments on July 1st, and the same Kum & Go and the Muscatine Avenue Walgreen’s on July 4th. She’s accused of harassing customers at the businesses, and Town & Campus management told police she hasn’t lived at the Arthur Street complex in over a month.
A 20-year-old Blue Grass man is behind bars after police allege he shot another man at a convenience store in Davenport. Marcos Magdaleno faces a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, court documents say. Shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, Davenport police say a 20-year-old man was dropped off...
An Iowa City arsonist has been given a suspended sentence. 56-year-old Douglas Johnson of Plum Street entered guilty pleas to two charges on Friday. According to Iowa Courts Online, Johnson reached a plea deal with prosecutors that included a two-year suspended sentence on a 3rd Degree Criminal Mischief charge and a one-year suspended sentence on a 1st Degree Arson charge. Johnson was also fined $1,285.
A 19-year-old Davenport woman is behind bars after police say she assisted in a shooting in May. Trayounce McGowan faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and control of a firearm by a felon, as well as an aggravated misdemeanor charge of accessory after the fact, court records say.
A Solon resident was involved in a Clayton County accident involving two motorcycles that left one of the riders injured. That’s according to the Iowa State Patrol, which says 56-year-old Daniel Helle of Solon and 53-year-old Chad Ernst of Garber were riding motorcycles southbound on Hilton Road east of Edgewood just after 11:15 Saturday morning. One motorcycle rear-ended the other just north of Highway 3, leading to a crash. Ernst was transported to the Manchester hospital with unknown injuries.
An altercation that started in Iowa County continued at a Coralville hotel Friday night, leading to the arrest of a Parnell man. Coralville Police were called to the Country Inn and Suites By Radisson on Heartland Place just after 6:30pm for a fight in progress. Arriving officers say they met 25-year-old Jack Hooper of Hendricks Street outside the hotel. Witnesses told investigators that Hooper’s victim was inside bleeding from the face.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt after being shot on Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 2:34 p.m., Cedar Rapids Police were sent to a report of gunshots heard in the 800 block of 16th Street SE. Officers located evidence of the discharge of bullets nearby in the 800 block of Camburn Court SE. Moments later, according to police, a person arrived at Mercy Medical Center in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was sentenced this week to a suspended five-year prison sentence and probation for shooting a man in the lobby of a hospital emergency room in March. G’Sani Natric Bogan, 21, pleaded guilty in April to reckless use of a firearm and possession of...
An Iowa City man has arrested for assault twice in two days this week. Police say the first incident occurred the 4th of July at 11:22 am. 57-year-old David Snyder of Cross Park Avenue is reportedly seen on video at his apartment complex grabbing the male victim’s head and banging it against a door. Later in the day, Snyder allegedly approached the same victim and tried to get the victim to fight him by yelling and swearing at him.
(Cedar Rapids, Iowa) -- A Cedar Rapids teen accused of killing his parents has a court date set. Orton is charged with two counts of murder for killing his mother, 41-year-old Misty Scott Slade, and his father 42-year-old Casey Orton on October 14th, 2021. Police officers arrived at the home,...
IOWA CITY, Iowa (WHBF) – A suspect with a “suspicious” backpack was detained after walking in to the Guidelink Center, Iowa City, and assaulting staff members, a news release says. On Tuesday, July 5, Iowa City Police responded to GuideLink Center at 300 Southgate Ave., Iowa City,...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon. According to a press release, police responded to Genesis West Hospital around 4:55 p.m. for a 20-year-old man who had non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say he was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
A Cedar Rapids woman has been arrested and faces over two dozen charges relating to identity theft. In a release from Cedar Rapids Police, the case began last November when investigators were notified by an outside agency that a victim’s identity was used by 44-year-old Jennifer Lynn Smith with the intent to defraud. Smith is alleged to have assumed the identities of several people, some with similar names, throughout the country.
There is a heavy police presence in Riverdale, as the Bettendorf Police Department and Scott County Sheriff deputies are in the 1000 block of Fenno Drive near the intersection of Valley Drive and Fenno Road, surrounding a house. One person has been reported in custody. At this time, we do...
Iowa City Police say a University of Iowa student arrested for drunk driving claimed a vape device labeled “sativa” with a marijuana leaf logo actually contained nicotine. The 21-year-old South Capitol Street resident was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated for driving without his headlights just before 2am Saturday on the 700 block of South Gilbert Street. He reportedly was found in possession of a yellow vaporizer device, which he claimed was “nicotine and stuff”. The device was clearly labeled “sativa”, and had the image of a marijuana leaf printed on it.
(Iowa City, IA) — Iowa City police are now releasing details about Tuesday’s arrest of a man they say planted two bombs and threatened to kill himself and others. Multiple broadcast reports say incendiary devices were found at the Guide-Link Center, which provides mental health services, and at the College of Public Health building on the University of Iowa campus. Police took 23-year-old Nezzy Conway of Iowa City into custody at Guide-Link, where they say he’d assaulted officers and staff with a machete. A bomb squad from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office removed the two explosives. Conway is jailed and faces a list of charges, including terrorism.
A missing Lockridge woman was found dead after what authorities believe was prolonged exposure to the extremely hot weather earlier this week. On Tuesday afternoon, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received word that 72-year-old Doris Dian Crocker reportedly left her residence and never returned. Crocker suffered from mild dementia and the heat index for that day reached 110 degrees.
SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) -The Scott County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the people injured in the three-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 Tuesday. Officials say Yomna Ibrahim Elbandrawy of Omaha, NE was the driver of the 2018 Mercedes and is still in the hospital. Mostafa Elgayesh of Omaha, NE, a passenger in the 2018 Mercedes, is also still hospitalized at the University of Iowa and in critical condition.
