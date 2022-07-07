ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Stolen car crashes into Providence home

By Cori Dubois
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A stolen car crashed into a home in Providence...

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Norton

NORTON Mass. (WLNE) — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a crash in Norton. Lieut. Todd Jackson said the accident happened around noon on West Main and Freeman Streets. Police attempted to stop two men on separate motorcycles. However, both sped off from police. When...
NORTON, MA
Motorcycle rider transported to Rhode Island Hospital after crash

A motorcycle rider was injured after crashing on Saturday. At approximately noon, Norton Police shut down West Main Street at Freeman Street due to a motorcycle crash with injury. According to witnesses, police attempted to stop the rider when he took off and rear-ended an SUV. The male operator appeared...
NORTON, MA
3 people rushed to hospital in Westport crash

WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — Three people were transported to the hospital after a crash in Westport on Friday morning. Westport police said the accident happened on Route 88. “A vehicle traveling south struck a deer, causing the hood to pop up obstructing the driver’s view,” the department said in a Facebook post.
WESTPORT, MA
Man, 35, charged in fatal Mansfield crash

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a man was charged in a fatal Mansfield crash earlier this week. Gonsahn Kamara, 35, is charged with motor vehicle homicide, operating under the influence of liquor – 2nd offense, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and traffic violations.
MANSFIELD, MA
Two cars crash in East Greenwich, drivers sent to hospital

East Greenwich crews responded to a crash on Friday evening involving two cars on South Country Trail off of Route 4. Police said the drivers of each car were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. There were no additional occupants in either of the cars, according to police. NBC...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
1 Firefighter transported to hospital after East Greenwich fire

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — A firefighter was transported to the hospital after a house fire in East Greenwich on Saturday morning. The fire happened on Crestridge Drive before 11 a.m. Providence Canteen and Cranston Air Supply were on the scene according to the East Greenwich Fire Fighters Association’s...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Revere man Muneeb Mohammed accused of groping unconscious woman, trying to carry her out of Mass. Transportation Building

A Revere man accused of groping and kissing an intoxicated and unconscious woman before attempting to carry her out of the Massachusetts Transportation Building last February was arraigned in court Friday. Muneeb Mohammed, 49, was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court Friday on five charges, including larceny, indecent assault and battery...
REVERE, MA
The Seekonk Police Department is attempting to identify the following suspects:

On 6/18, around 7:15pm, an unarmed robbery occurred in the parking lot of Ocean State Job Lot (150 Highland Avenue). A male suspect approached a female sitting alone in her vehicle in the parking lot. The male was acting erratically and demanded money from the female. Although never observed, the victim felt like the suspect might be armed and was threatened enough to give the male money. Victim described the suspect as a light-skinned Hispanic male, thin build, black bushy hair, wearing a red t-shirt and dark colored shorts. Suspect was also reported to be yelling “Bible verses”. See attached photo (not great quality).
SEEKONK, MA
Man, 40, accused of breaking into 3 Providence convenience stores

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Thursday that they arrested a man accused of breaking into three Providence convenience stores. Somsack Sithong, 40, is charged with three counts of breaking and entering. Police said Sithong allegedly robbed Eastside Mart at the corner of Lloyd and Elmgrove avenues on...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Providence police search for man accused of robbing pawn shop

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Friday they are searching for a man accused of robbing a pawn shop earlier this week. The incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fall River Pawn Brokers on Elmwood Avenue. Police said the man entered the pawn shop, pulled...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Despite rescue efforts, 26-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in rollover crash this morning

Despite rescue efforts by several people, a 26-year-old Massachusetts woman was killed in a rollover crash this morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 5:55 a.m. Troopers assigned to the State Police-Leominster Barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a 2002 Ford Explorer that had rolled over on Route 2 westbound in Fitchburg around the 97.7 mile marker.
FITCHBURG, MA

