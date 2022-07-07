Stolen car crashes into Providence home

On 6/18, around 7:15pm, an unarmed robbery occurred in the parking lot of Ocean State Job Lot (150 Highland Avenue). A male suspect approached a female sitting alone in her vehicle in the parking lot. The male was acting erratically and demanded money from the female. Although never observed, the victim felt like the suspect might be armed and was threatened enough to give the male money. Victim described the suspect as a light-skinned Hispanic male, thin build, black bushy hair, wearing a red t-shirt and dark colored shorts. Suspect was also reported to be yelling “Bible verses”. See attached photo (not great quality).

SEEKONK, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO