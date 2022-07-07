ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Metro Airport getting nearly $50M for terminal improvements

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SCBEJ_0gXUft3m00

Detroit Metro Airport is getting nearly $50 million to improve its two terminals, according to Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters.

The senators made the announcement on Thursday morning and said the $49.6 million from the Airport Terminal Program will help improve both the McNamara Terminal and the Evans Terminal.

According to the senators, $28 million will be used to rehabilitate public restrooms, $17.6 million will be used to repair baggage claim belts and $4 million will be used to start a replacement program for passenger boarding bridges. The new bridges will have enhanced accessibility and energy efficiency.

“Having reliable and safe air service is crucial for tourism, commerce, and economic development,” Stabenow said in a statement. “This funding is another critical piece of the infrastructure investments coming to our state and will improve customer experiences at our airports.”

“Detroit Metro Airport is a vital economic hub for our state that connects communities and businesses to important destinations and resources across the globe,” Peters added in a statement. “I was proud to help secure this federal support through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help Detroit Metro Airport make necessary upgrades to critical infrastructure, ensuring it can continue to welcome and transport travelers safely and efficiently for years to come.”

The McNamara Terminal opened in February 2002, and the Evans Terminal, which was renamed this year from the North Terminal, opened in 2008.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Peters
Person
Debbie Stabenow
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy