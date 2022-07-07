ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, TN

My Hero: Raymond Wells

By Amy Watson
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Apzyd_0gXUfWxB00

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — You might mistake Raymond Wells for one of the students at Portland East Middle School. One of his colleagues, Michael Hollingsworth says the custodian is just one of the most kind and likable people he's ever met!

"The kids love him. He's always got a smile on his face and is a character," Hollingsworth said.

Hollingsworth says he got to know Wells last year during breakfast duty together in the cafeteria. He says they hit it off as friends and then Hollingsworth began noticing all the extra things Wells did at the school, especially for the students.

"I saw him buy two students this past school year a brand new pair of shoes," Hollingsworth said, explaining that the students' shoes were worn out."He didn't even say anything to them. He saw them and brought them back the next day and gave them to the kids and of course, they were wearing those shoes every day."

Hollingsworth said last month during summer school, Wells got some serious medical news and was hospitalized. He also wanted to share his hero to lift Wells up during his recovery and offer a little sunshine for his day, since Wells spreads so much to those around him.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
williamsonherald.com

Teenage cousins to host book signing at Natchez Street Community Center

Cousins Kanye and Ryon Conway, 17-year-old rising high school seniors at Spring Hill High School and Hume Fogg Academic High School in Nashville, respectively, have created a series of books for teens to serve as a distraction from the negative things in the world. The first book in the trilogy,...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, TN
WSMV

Woman comes home to her Black Lives Matter sign torn in half

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman came home to her Black Live Matter sign destroyed in her yard. Jennifer Vazquez first noticed the damage on her way to the mailbox over the Fourth of July weekend. Then she saw her sign was broken in half with some of the edges crumbled away.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Parents' Choice TN files lawsuit challenging curriculum, say law against teaching CRT

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Williamson County couple is suing the county school system and the state over the ‘Wit and Wisdom’ curriculum. Parents’ Choice Tennessee’s founders, Trisha and James Lucente, have a first grader in Williamson County Schools and challenged the school board on the curriculum because they said it violates state law prohibiting teaching critical race theory and common core.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Former Tennessee swimmer launches fashion label

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For millions of people, getting dressed or undressed is not a complex task. However, for thousands of others, it can seem like an impossible challenge. That’s an issue one former Vol is tackling. This adaptive fashion line has been years in the making for Mary...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Local handyman bails on projects, costing families thousands

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s that time of year when you may want to do home improvements around your house. Before you do, some Midstate families want you to hear their stories, explaining how they were scammed out of thousands of dollars. Consider this a wake-up call for homeowners...
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer School
Rutherford Source

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Announces New Board Member

The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation is pleased to announce that Nick Person will join the foundation’s board of directors. Nick resides in Murfreesboro and is a staff member at New Vision Church, just outside of Nashville. He recently completed his master’s degree from Richmont Graduate University and, this fall, will be starting his Doctoral program in ministry. He has been in full-time ministry for over 20 years.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Homeowner shot, trespasser at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said a homeowner was shot Friday during an attempted break-in. Officers on the scene told us the incident occurred in the 800 block of Neelys Chase Drive. One person was shot when they crossed paths with the trespasser. Officials confirmed that the victim...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raymond Wells
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

The week after the Fourth of July has come, and though we all may be dragging from a long weekend of keeping the kids busy, we’ve still got some weeks to go until school returns. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

EXPLAINER: Why are so many animal shelters overcrowded?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many animal shelters in Tennessee have been struggling as many report high intake numbers. Following Independence Day weekend, many shelters have said that the festivities led to the loss of many pets who ran away from the fireworks. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, July 5th is reportedly the most popular day for dogs to run away from home and cats who are scared by fireworks.
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville couple finds love at Publix, Civitan

On Nov. 7, 2021, Clarksville resident Jimmy Dunn’s world was turned upside down when someone called his name in the parking lot of the Publix grocery store on Madison Street in Clarksville. That’s when Pat Smith, a fellow Clarksville Civitan member, introduced herself as Dunn was putting his bags...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Preventing pests during high heat months

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The heat is not only pushing people inside these days, but also bugs. Experts said homeowners can take several minutes to walk around their home and look for any cracks and crevices in door frames and windows the pests can slip through. It's generally how bugs are getting inside homes.
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

Lock tree in Franklin continues to hold memories

FRANKLIN, Ky.- The Franklin Simpson High School welding program continues to bring joy year after year displaying sculptures throughout the county. “In a lot of big cities, you’ll see locks hanging on a fence or on a gate or on a bridge,” said executive director of Simpson County Tourism, Amy Ellis.
FRANKLIN, KY
987thebull.com

Morgan Wallen To The Rescue

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: Morgan Wallen performs onstage during CASH FEST In Celebration Of YouTube Originals Documentary THE GIFT: THE JOURNEY OF JOHNNY CASH at War Memorial Auditorium on November 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for YouTube ) A young Louisiana boy just wanted...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Gymnast switches schools to go to Nashville HBCU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than a dozen women will make history in fall of 2022 with the first historically black college university gymnastics team ever. Fisk University in Nashville will gear up for its program’s first season. Some of the women will be de-committing and transferring from schools all over the country to be part of it.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy