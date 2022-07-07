ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

State police looking for Monroe County tractor thief

By Emily Silvi
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mi8Mc_0gXUfG4n00
(file/MGN photo)

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for an unknown male who, they say, stole a tractor worth over $4,000.

According to police, a tractor was stolen from the Tractor Supply in Brodheadsville on Saturday between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m.

Police say the actor cut through some heavy metal wire and a wheel lock and then drove the tractor away.

The lawn tractor is valued at $4,400. Police ask that anyone with information regarding the theft contact Pennsylvania State Police Fern Ridge.

Comments / 2

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

State Police: Man assaults troopers at Monroe County resort

SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - A man has been charged after Pennsylvania State Police say he assaulted troopers at a Monroe County resort Wednesday night. Samuel Jiminez, 19, of West New York, New Jersey, faces aggravated assault and related charges, according to a news release from state police. State police were...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of fleeing hit-and-run tree crash

FORKS TOWNSHIP, SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they say he crashed his car into a tree, and fled from the scene while under the influence. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on June 20 around 11:59 p.m., a Chevrolet was driving along Molyneux Hill Road in Forks Township when the driver, 36-year-old […]
FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

PA woman loses $46,698 in Wells Fargo scam, police

BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police said a woman in Pike County lost $46,968.00 in a Wells Fargo scam on June 28. According to officials, a 67-year-old woman received a Microsoft message on her computer saying her computer has been breached. Investigators said the victim then spoke to a fake Microsoft employee […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawn, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Brodheadsville, PA
Monroe County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police found missing Berks County teen

LOWER HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police issued an advisory that they have found a missing Lower Heidelberg Township teen. Police were searching for 16-year-old Aiden Milam, a white male described as 5 ft 10 in, 135 lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt and plaid pajama pants.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man pronounced dead after ATV crash, coroner’s office

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at Geisinger Community Medical Center after he crashed his ATV on July 9. The Lackawanna County Coroner’s office told Eyewitness News the man crashed his ATV around 5 pm on a trail between East Mountain and Moosic near the #5 dam.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Man facing rape charges in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man is locked up in Lackawanna County after allegedly sexually assaulting and tasing a woman. According to court paperwork, Morris Wilson entered the victim's home in Taylor earlier this week. He allegedly demanded cash and then raped her. The victim told police Wilson also...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Tractor#Property Crime#Chestnuthill Township#The Tractor Supply#Pennsylvania State Police
WFMZ-TV Online

UPDATE: Dogs accused of attacking others now in shelter

NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — Three dogs considered to be dangerous by officials in one Lehigh County community have been taken off the streets. The dogs — described as "a pack of 3 dangerous, stray Pitt mixes" by the Laury's Station Volunteer Fire Company in a Facebook post earlier Saturday — are now in the custody of the Lehigh County Humane Society, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Multiple dirt bikes stolen, police investigate

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a report of multiple dirt bikes stolen Thursday night. According to the Tunkhannock Township Police Department, the theft occurred sometime overnight from July 6 into July 7. Tunkhannock police along with the Scranton Police Department are asking the public if they see any of these dirt bikes […]
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Twp. police looking for man accused of home improvement fraud

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are looking for a man who they say committed home improvement fraud and theft. Brian M. Fosko, 30, offered to do concrete work for a homeowner, received a deposit, then failed to return to do work or return money, according to a news release from the Lehigh Township Police Department.
Newswatch 16

Police searching for tractor thief

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — The search is on in Monroe County for the person who drove off with a tractor worth more than $4,000. According to troopers, a man stole the lawn tractor from in front of Tractor Supply in Chestnuthill Township over the weekend. Officers believe he cut through...
WBRE

Police issue warrant for man charged with theft

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Wilkes-Barre Township Police department issued a warrant for a man who is wanted for theft in Luzerne County. Police said Leo Daniel Edwards Jr., age 48, is wanted for stealing multiple items worth $74 and driving on a suspended license. Officials said Edwards is...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of assaulting state troopers while intoxicated

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Stroudsburg State Police said they have arrested a man on Wednesday for assaulting state troopers and acting belligerent when they issued verbal commands. State troopers said Bushkill EMS and Stroudsburg State Police were dispatched to Rainbow Mountain Resort in Monroe County for a report...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon discusses lake drowning

Carbon County Commissioners sent their condolences to the family of the teen who drowned in Mauch Chunk Lake on the Fourth of July, and added that while the investigation is still ongoing, everything was done by staff that could have been done. On Thursday, the board discussed the incident that...
WBRE

WBRE

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy