Staples: Oregon, Washington should want Big Ten, but they might decide fate of Big 12 and Pac-12

(Auburn, WA) “Mr. Friday Night” Alex Cruz was back with 3 wins last night after winning only 1 the Friday before. Out of 5 Friday nights Cruz won 5, 2, 5, 3,1 and now 3. That’s 19 wins from 42 races or he has won 45% of the races on Friday nights regardless if he rode in them or not. His actual riding record for the evening cards is 19-6-3-7 from 39 mounts. That’s a 49% win clip, 64% in the exacta, 72% in the trifecta and 90% in the superfecta. Out of 39 rides Cruz has hit the top 4 35 times.

AUBURN, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO