Cincinnati, OH

Nimmo, Mets get past Reds in 10th

 3 days ago

CINCINNATI — Brandon Nimmo’s three-run homer capped a five-run 10th inning and the New York Mets came from behind late to beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-3 on Wednesday night. Starling Marte grounded an RBI double over third base off Hunter Strickland with one out in the ninth, scoring Nimmo from first...

Mets officially retire No. 17 for longtime first baseman Keith Hernandez

Saturday afternoon at Citi Field, the New York Mets retired No. 17 in honor of longtime first baseman Keith Hernandez. The gesture was long overdue -- Hernandez was the first captain in Mets history and he played his final big league game in 1990 -- and was said to be a priority for new owner Steve Cohen.
Report: Nationals slugger Nelson Cruz on Mets' 'radar'

The New York Mets currently lead the National League East division, but the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are slowly sneaking up. With the August 2 traded deadline right around the corner, the Mets are reportedly looking to improve their lineup with a big bat. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets have their sights set on Washington Nationals slugger Nelson Cruz.
Nido helps banged-up Mets rally past Marlins 5-4 in 10

NEW YORK (AP) — In tribute to Keith Hernandez, fellow Mets first baseman Pete Alonso sported blue stirrups and a mustache Saturday. Then he homered down the left-field line, the ball landing a couple of levels below where Hernandez’s retired number now hangs at Citi Field. But it was a backup catcher off the bench who delivered the sort of bear-down win Hernandez must have loved. Tomás Nido hit a tying double with two outs in the 10th inning and scored on a throwing error by reliever Tanner Scott as New York rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 5-4 after honoring Hernandez. “You really want to figure out a way to try to win a game on Keith’s day,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “So the baseball gods shined on us.”
NEW YORK -- One could argue that the Marlins had one of their roughest games of the season in Saturday’s 10-inning 5-4 loss at Citi Field. They had a 4-3 lead going into the bottom of the 10th, but a double and an error shifted the score in the other.
