Nimmo, Mets get past Reds in 10th

NEW YORK (AP) — In tribute to Keith Hernandez, fellow Mets first baseman Pete Alonso sported blue stirrups and a mustache Saturday. Then he homered down the left-field line, the ball landing a couple of levels below where Hernandez’s retired number now hangs at Citi Field. But it was a backup catcher off the bench who delivered the sort of bear-down win Hernandez must have loved. Tomás Nido hit a tying double with two outs in the 10th inning and scored on a throwing error by reliever Tanner Scott as New York rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 5-4 after honoring Hernandez. “You really want to figure out a way to try to win a game on Keith’s day,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “So the baseball gods shined on us.”

MIAMI, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO